The Indiana Pacers hired Rick Carlisle to be their new head coach. Carlisle, who resigned as head coach of the Dallas Mavericks after 13 seasons, will take over for Nate Bjorkgren, who went 34-38 in his only season as the Pacers coach. The Pacers were obviously in a hurry to scoop Carlisle up before anyone else, but maybe someone should have told them that fools rush in.