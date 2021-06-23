Cancel
South Charleston, WV

Wahama soars into state final

By Point Pleasant Register
Point Pleasant Register
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust as much excitement … without nearly as much drama. The Wahama softball team is sitting in the proverbial cat-bird seat after advancing to Wednesday’s championship game with a 6-3 victory over Ritchie County on Tuesday night in the winner’s bracket final of the Class A tournament being played at Craft Field in South Charleston. The unbeaten Lady Falcons (26-0) — who had to rally late to beat Petersburg 6-5 in the opener — never trailed against the Lady Rebels (22-6) and broke a 2-all tie in the bottom of the fourth as Morgan Christian tripled in Torre VanMatre for a permanent 3-2 advantage. WHS tacked on two more runs in the fifth as Amber Wolfe and VanMatre delivered RBI singles to extend the lead out to 5-2, then Deborah Miller blasted a solo homer in the bottom of the sixth for a comfortable 6-2 cushion headed into the finale. Chloe Eliott — who hit a 2-run homer to tie the game at two in the third — singled home Alyvia Pittman to cut the deficit in half, but RCHS ultimately stranded runners at second and third with nobody out. It was the fourth win this year for Wahama over the Lady Rebels, although Ritchie County did score for the first time in thosee four outings. The Lady Falcons will face the winner of the RCHS-Petersburg game at 2 p.m. Wednesday in the championship round. Wahama needs only one win to secure the Class A crown, while either opponent would need a pair of wins over WHS to claim the single-A title. A more in-depth look at the Wahama-Ritchie County game will be made available online later and will appear in the Thursday sports edition of the Point Pleasant Register. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports)

www.mydailyregister.com
