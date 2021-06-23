This ‘Posh Porch Pirate’ is Still on the Loose in Texas

Hate is a strong word, but you know what? I'm gonna use it. I do. I really, really do. Sorry, but there's something so scummy about casually walking up to someone's home in broad daylight and carting off their package. I've had it happen to me too many times, and while it's not the end of the world if my new SD card or PlayStation controller gets nabbed, it's a serious problem when my mother's medical supplies get yoinked by some scumbag.