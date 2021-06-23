Cancel
Texas State

This ‘Posh Porch Pirate’ is Still on the Loose in Texas

By Aaron Savage
Hate is a strong word, but you know what? I'm gonna use it. I do. I really, really do. Sorry, but there's something so scummy about casually walking up to someone's home in broad daylight and carting off their package. I've had it happen to me too many times, and while it's not the end of the world if my new SD card or PlayStation controller gets nabbed, it's a serious problem when my mother's medical supplies get yoinked by some scumbag.

ABOUT

103.1 Kiss FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Killeen and Temple, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Waco, TXPosted by
Kiss 103.1 FM

It’s On! TriWaco is Back on the Brazos River This Sunday

I've always said that one day I'd like to compete in a Triathlon, that one day will not be this Sunday in Waco. I did say that one day I'd like to compete in an event like this, but I am nowhere near as ready as I need to be to go up against the 850 participants that organizers are expecting at this Sunday's TriWaco event.
Texas StatePosted by
Kiss 103.1 FM

Hey Texas, Sunday Alcohol Sales Will Start at 10 AM in September

Legislative session 87R ended recently, and with so many bills being signed into law or vetoed, one very important bill was passed without the attention it very much deserves. House Bill 1518 allows beer and wine to be sold starting at 10 AM instead of 12 Noon, as it's previously been for decades. The law goes into effect September 1, 2021. The bill was initially filed in February 2021, and was signed by Governor Abbott on June 18.
Coryell County, TXPosted by
Kiss 103.1 FM

Ex-Copperas Cove Cop Charged After Crazy Road Rage Led to Shooting

In May, an off-duty officer shot at a woman multiple times during an incident of suspected road rage, and he has now been indicted by a Coryell County grand jury. According to a report from the Killeen Daily Herald, the former Copperas Cove Police Officer Eric Anthony Stoneburner, 45, was indicted for a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Texas StatePosted by
Kiss 103.1 FM

Surprised? Texas 2nd Most Concerned State About Gun Violence

Well, will you look at this. According to a survey conducted by SafeWise, Texas is the second most concerned state about gun violence. No Training? No License? No Problem. I personally think Texas will make it to be the top state seeing as though there's a new law that goes into effect in September under which people 21 and up without a permit or gun training can carry a handgun in Texas.
Temple, TXPosted by
Kiss 103.1 FM

How Something So Beautiful Can Look So Trashy

The Belton Dam has a trash problem. As a new resident to Temple, I find myself driving around looking to see what my surroundings have to offer. Checking out Belton Lake was at the top of the list for me and my family, so our first stop was Belton Dam.
Houston, TXPosted by
Kiss 103.1 FM

The Tragic Tale of The Houston, Texas Woman Who Was Found In the Wall

Dying alone. It's a fear that gnaws at the back of human brains, and a fear that was given new life in the isolating and alienating conditions of a global pandemic. To the American Victorians, a good life was only properly concluded with a "good death" -- that is, one surrounded by family and at peace with God. However, as technology advanced and lifestyles changed, people began to live more independently. This is especially true for single elderly folks, people whose age or health may render them vulnerable and alone in the modern world.
Texas StatePosted by
Kiss 103.1 FM

GOSH! Texas’ Great Outdoor Scavenger Hunt is Officially On

If you plan to get outdoors this summer and enjoy all that natural beauty Texas has to offer, taking plenty of selfies could win you statewide bragging rights. Texas Parks and Wildlife Magazine's Great Outdoor Scavenger Hunt (GOSH) returns for year two as a way to encourage folks to explore this great state in which we live and share their joy and experiences with others, encouraging them to get out there too.

