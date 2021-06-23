Cancel
Stocks

Kepler Capital Stick to Their Buy Rating for Repsol

 14 days ago

Kepler Capital analyst Bertrand Hodee maintained a Buy rating on Repsol (OTC:REPYY) on Monday, setting a price target of EUR12.5, which is approximately 14.77% above the present share price of $12.99. Hodee expects Repsol to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41 for the second quarter of 2021. The current...

#Oil Price#Oil Refining#Oil And Gas#Moderate#Tipranks Com#Repsol Sa#The Corporation Others
REPYY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BNP Paribas cut Repsol from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repsol from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Repsol from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Repsol in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.
