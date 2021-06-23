Motorcycle driver killed in Idaho Falls accident

MGN Online

IDAHO FALLS (KIFI) - One motorcyclist was killed in a Tuesday evening accident, at the Sunnyside overpass with Interstate 15.

The Idaho Falls Police Department says the accident happened just after 6 p.m.

Police say, "The driver of the motorcycle was traveling westbound on Sunnyside Road. Another person driving a 2020 Toyota Corolla was exiting I-15 on the Southbound Sunnyside off ramp and attempted to pull onto Sunnyside Road when their vehicle collided with the motorcycle. The driver of the Corolla told Officers, they did not see the motorcycle. Idaho Falls Fire EMS personnel arrived on scene within 4 minutes of the first call being received and immediately transported the motorcycle driver, a 41-year-old male, to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Despite the best efforts of Idaho Falls EMS and EIRMC medical staff, the man succumbed to his injuries and was declared deceased at EIRMC earlier this evening."

The driver of the motorcycle was not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.

Next of kin of the deceased have been notified.

IFPD says, "The Idaho Falls Police Department extends our sympathies to the family members and loved ones of the deceased, as well as others affected by this tragic incident. The investigation into this collision is ongoing and no further information is expected to be released at this time."

At this time the Idaho Falls Police Department and Idaho Falls Fire Department would like to encourage all motorists to use extra caution and consideration when traveling on our roadways. During the summer months, our agencies see dramatic increases in vehicle collisions that at the very least result in expensive property damage or in tragic cases like these, injury or loss of life. This is the third motorcycle versus vehicle collision that our agencies have responded to on Idaho Falls streets since Memorial Day weekend.

Motorcyclists are encouraged to please always wear helmets and protective gear. All motorists are encouraged to be on the lookout for other vehicles, motorcyclists, pedal bikes, and pedestrians while behind the wheel.

