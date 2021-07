Quality Journalism for Critical Times Florida education officials are at least a month behind in getting a state plan, worth billions, to the U.S. Department of Education to help Florida schools recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. Already, 40 states have submitted their plans and Florida is still not one of them. And more federal funding for Florida is now on […] The post Why is FL DOE behind on getting billions of federal dollars to schools recovering from COVID pandemic? appeared first on Florida Phoenix.