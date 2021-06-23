Cancel
Business

50/50 Women on Boards™ Recognizes First United Corporation as a "3+" Company with Three or More Women Directors

By PRWeb
MySanAntonio
 14 days ago

FREDERICK, Md. (PRWEB) June 22, 2021. 50/50 Women on Boards™ (50/50WOB), the leading global education and advocacy campaign driving the movement toward gender balance and diversity on corporate boards, commends First United Corporation as a “3+” company, for having three or more women on its corporate board of directors. With...

www.mysanantonio.com
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Related
Milwaukee, WIBiz Times

Meet BizTimes Media’s Notable Women on Corporate Boards

BizTimes Media recently published its 2021 list of Notable Women on Corporate Boards. The 10 women in this group provide valuable contributions and insights to the businesses whose boards they sit on along with making additional contributions in the community. Women’s board service has been growing steadily, albeit slowly in some cases, in recent years. In the early 2000s, just 9% of board seats at Wisconsin’s largest public companies were held by women. By 2020, that figure had grown to more than 21%.
Dubois County, INduboiscountyfreepress.com

Ellspermann joins German American corporate board of directors

German American Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: GABC) announced today the appointment of Dr. Sue Ellspermann, president of Ivy Tech Community College, to its corporate board of directors effective as of July 1, 2021. Dr. Ellspermann currently serves as president of Ivy Tech Community College, Indiana’s largest post-secondary institution and the nation’s...
Businessathensceo.com

Delta Recognized as One of the 50 Most Community-minded Companies in the U.S.

Delta Air Lines has been named an honoree of The Civic 50 by Points of Light, the world’s largest organization dedicated to volunteer service. The award recognizes Delta as one of the 50 most community-minded companies in the U.S. This is the fourth year in a row Delta has been named to the list and the only airline named again this year.
Edison, NJTimes Union

EZJobs Announces Unique Employment Support Architecture for ITServe CSR Initiatives

EDISON, N.J. (PRWEB) July 06, 2021. ITServe Alliance has announced a partnership with EZJobs to help community members hire talent in the post Covid employment ecosystem. All community members can benefit from EZJobs for free as it is being offered as a part of ITServe’s CSR initiative. ITServe Alliance is the largest association of IT business owners in the USA.
Orange County, CAMySanAntonio

Enterprise Automation Named Best Places to Work in Orange County 2021

IRVINE, Calif. (PRWEB) July 06, 2021. Enterprise Automation, an automation consultant and control systems integrator serving the life sciences and water and wastewater industries, today announced it was recently named as one of the 2021 Best Places to Work in Orange County. The awards program was created in 2009 and is a project of the Orange County Business Journal and Best Companies Group. Enterprise Automation was also named to the list in 2018, 2019, and 2020.
Fresno, CAMySanAntonio

PrideStaff in Fresno Launches New Professional Recruiting Division

FRESNO, Calif. (PRWEB) July 06, 2021. As businesses across the country struggle to find qualified talent, PrideStaff is pleased to announce that their Fresno office has added a G.A. Rogers & Associates division to its existing operations. A natural extension of PrideStaff's staffing and placement franchise, G.A. Rogers & Associates addresses clients' direct hire needs for executive, managerial and supervisory roles in PrideStaff's core areas of focus.
BusinessMySanAntonio

Intoo USA Wins Globee® Awards in the 13th Annual 2021 Golden Bridge Business and Innovation Awards and the 8th Annual 2021 Sales and Customer Service Excellence Awards

Intoo USA Named Winner in Golden Bridge Awards and Sales and Customer Service Excellence Awards. Intoo USA announced today that The Globee® Awards, organizers of the world’s premier business awards programs and business ranking lists, has named Intoo USA a winner in both the 13th Annual 2021 Golden Bridge Business and Innovation Awards and the 8th Annual 2021 Sales and Customer Service Excellence Awards.
Collegesphennd.org

Assistant Director, Division of Civic & Global Engagement, Arcadia Univ.

The Assistant Director will bolster University efforts to cultivate civic and community engagement and inspire university stakeholders to strive for positive social impact. Specifically, the Assistant Director will be responsible for a variety of programmatic and administrative aspects of the Civic Scholars program, the Next Steps AmeriCorps program, and Arcadia Votes, as well as for leading various activities related to community engagement. The Assistant Director will need to build strong relationships with students, Arcadia University faculty and staff, and external stakeholders. The Assistant Director is responsible for advising individual students and student groups, as they engage in community service, advocacy, activism, and social entrepreneurship. The Assistant Director will monitor Civic Scholars’ progress through their program and also manage assessment of the program overall. The Assistant Director also fosters engaged students’ sense of belonging through mentorship, community building, and student leadership opportunities related to promoting, and reflecting on, civic engagement.
Omaha, NEWOWT

Nebraska Black Women United hosts first networking event

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Sunday afternoon marked the first of many gatherings for a new group that connects Black women from across the state: Nebraska Black Women United. “One morning I woke up thinking about, ‘what can we do to bring black women across our state together?’” says Carmen Tapio, who has spearheaded the group.
Michigan StatePosted by
MLive

University of Michigan’s musical society elects two women to lead board for first time

ANN ARBOR , MI -- The board of the University of Michigan’s University Musical Society will be co-led by women for the first time, the society recently announced. Following its most recent election, the board will now be led by Lisa D. Cook, a professor of international relations and economics at Michigan State University, and Rachel Bendit, a local attorney and philanthropist.
BusinessMySanAntonio

QuadraNet Enterprises Announces A Strategic Partnership With Sandler Partners To Provide Agents The Support And Resources Necessary To Solve Complex Business Challenges

LOS ANGELES (PRWEB) July 06, 2021. QuadraNet is a Los Angeles-based Hybrid IT Infrastructure provider leveraging 20 years of experience developing, managing, and implementing technologies while servicing thousands of customers. QuadraNet serves high-value clients in the U.S. and internationally. “We are extremely happy to be joining Sandler Partners’ portfolio of...
Wyoming Stateinvesting.com

Wyoming legally recognizes first DAO in the United States

The crypto-friendly state of Wyoming has approved the first legally recognized decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) in the United States. The American CryptoFed DAO received notice from the Wyoming Secretary of State’s office on Tuesday recognizing it as a legal entity, according to a Sunday announcement.
EconomyMySanAntonio

Return to Work Virtual Event Discusses How Companies Can Be Successful with Hybrid Workforces

ARLINGTON, Va. (PRWEB) July 06, 2021. Every day, the news discusses another major company’s decision on how to handle their return to the office. While some opt to bring everyone back into the office 100% of the time, others opt for a more hybrid approach that allows some to work remotely at least part of the time. Still other companies have taken a fully remote approach. With any of these decisions comes complex decisions to be made, including unhappy employees, managers challenged with new ways of working, and important decisions to be made about how existing or future space is to be used. “As the world returns to the office after a long hiatus, many companies and their employees are discovering that work doesn’t necessarily have to return to the way it had been before the pandemic,” says Greg Kihlström of The Agile World, and one of the organizers of the event.
Mental HealthMySanAntonio

Lighthouse Health & Wellness Partners with Cathy and Javier Bustos of "That Peer Support Couple" as Featured Contributors

FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif. (PRWEB) July 06, 2021. Cathy and Javier Bustos of “That Peer Support Couple” have partnered with Lighthouse Health & Wellness to provide culturally informed expertise in support of Lighthouse’s mission to provide first responders high quality mental health resources. That Peer Support Couple, Cathy and Javier Bustos,...
EconomyPosted by
In Homeland Security

Women Entrepreneurs: Value of Mindset Coaching and Finding a Tribe of Support

Podcast featuring Dr. Kandis Boyd Wyatt, Faculty Member, Transportation and Logistics and. Taking the leap into entrepreneurship can be challenging and scary. Women entrepreneurs often benefit from support resources that help build their confidence, give them the courage to take the leap, and give them the marketing and business knowledge to be successful. In this episode, APU business professor Dr. Kandis Boyd Wyatt talks to coach and entrepreneur Tiffany Lewis about her work to help women become entrepreneurs. Learn about mindset coaching, which helps women build confidence and get comfortable with the uncomfortable. Also, learn how women can prepare to become entrepreneurs by learning more about business and marketing strategies and why it’s so important to build a tribe of support.

