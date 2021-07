A woman in Thailand was understandably astounded over the weekend when a hungry elephant burst through the wall of her kitchen in search of food. The wild incident reportedly occurred early Saturday morning in the village of Chalermkiatpattana as homeowner Ratchadawan Puengprasoppon was initially asleep. Her slumber came to a sudden and startling end when a curious commotion erupted in her kitchen. When Puengprasoppon bravely ventured into the room to see what was behind the ruckus, she was stopped in her tracked by the sight of an elephant's head poking through a huge hole in the wall.