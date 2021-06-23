Cancel
NCTL names members of All-League softball team

By Mark Birdsall
Huron Daily Tribune
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe North Central Thumb League has named its 2020-2021 All-League softball team. In the Stripes Division, North Huron led all teams with five First Team selections. The Warriors’ Maggie Koroleski, Brooke Gordon, Cheyanne Hoody, Karrigan Schipinski and Mollie Zaleski earned First Team honors. Owendale-Gagetown’s Libby Ondrajka and Karlie Morrish also were named to the First Team. Caseville’s Emma Hopkins and Adrian Ewald also earned First Team honors.

www.michigansthumb.com
