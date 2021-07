The lavish patio is dotted with black, white and hints of color, while large lush palms overhang to create an island oasis you don’t have to travel to the beach to experience. This is Yebo Beach Haus! In the middle of the courtyard, a trickling water feature lulls you into the beauty of the space and invites you to stay for just one more cocktail. What ultimately matches the patio so well is Yebo’s tropical, South African, and beachy cuisine. Entrees and shareable plates like a whole branzino, tuna tataki, chicken paillard, ostrich sliders, seafood risotto, and tasty cocktails round out the amazing Yebo menu. Let’s take a tour.