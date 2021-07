After a three-year relationship, Quavo and Saweetie have broken up and both of them have been navigating the split in the public eye. They've each made ugly remarks about the other during interviews and in song previews, and we've heard sensational stories about Quavo possibly having Saweetie's Bentley, which he bought for her, repossessed. In a few different new music previews, the Migos rapper could be heard seemingly confirming that he took back the expensive gift in the ultimate act of pettiness. Now that the group's new album Culture 3 is out, Quavo made it clear that the rumors were true.