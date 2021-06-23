Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Athens, GA

The Art of the Beer Label: From Terrapin to Athentic, Breweries Embrace Design

By Jessica Smith
flagpole.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor anyone who has ever stood bewildered in front of a shelf of beer and impulsively reached for the most interesting design, it goes without saying that the label can be just as influential as what’s inside the can. Sharing the common goal of catching eyes, Athens’ oldest brewery, Terrapin Beer Co., and its newest, Athentic Brewing Co., take very different approaches to their artistic strategy. The anthropomorphic terrapins of the former have become woven into the tapestry of local culture, while the rotating styles of the latter offer an introduction to the diverse artists who call Athens home.

flagpole.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Athens, GA
Lifestyle
Local
Georgia Food & Drinks
Athens, GA
Food & Drinks
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
State
Georgia State
City
Athens, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alton Kelley
Person
Jimi Hendrix
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wheat Beer#Art#Graphic Design#Food Drink#Beverages#Athentic Brewing Co#Terrapin Beer Co#The Grateful Dead#German#Terrapin Station#Terrapin Co#The Black Crowes#Mackerel Graphics#The Rolling Stones#Lgbtq#Instagram A#Athentic Brewing Company#Normaltown
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Arts
News Break
Music
News Break
Drinks
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
NHLABC News

Columbus Blue Jackets' Matiss Kivlenieks dies in fireworks accident

A mishap involving fireworks on the Fourth of July took the life of Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Matiss Kivlenieks, investigators said. First responders in Oakland County, Michigan, rushed to the scene of the incident Sunday night where they found the 24-year-old injured, the Blue Jackets said in a statement. Kivlenieks succumbed to his injuries soon after help arrived, the team said.
CelebritiesPosted by
CBS News

Veteran Hollywood director Richard Donner dead at 91

Veteran Hollywood director Richard Donner, who helped create the modern superhero blockbuster with 1978's "Superman,” has died. He was 91. Donner got his start in television, directing episodes of classics shows including "Gilligan's Island" and "The Twilight Zone." Nikki Battiste has the details.
POTUSNBC News

Troops flee as Taliban take districts in northeast Afghanistan

KABUL, Afghanistan — The Taliban’s march through northern Afghanistan gained momentum overnight with the capture of several districts from fleeing Afghan forces, several hundred of whom fled across the border into Tajikistan, officials said Sunday. More than 300 Afghan military personnel crossed from Afghanistan’s Badakhshan province as Taliban fighters advanced...
ReligionPosted by
Reuters

Pope is walking and eating, tests good after surgery- Vatican

VATICAN CITY, July 6 (Reuters) - Pope Francis' progress following intestinal surgery is going normally, and he slept well and got up to walk, the Vatican said on Tuesday. The results of routine tests were good, Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said. He said in a statement that the pope also...

Comments / 0

Community Policy