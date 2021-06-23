The Art of the Beer Label: From Terrapin to Athentic, Breweries Embrace Design

For anyone who has ever stood bewildered in front of a shelf of beer and impulsively reached for the most interesting design, it goes without saying that the label can be just as influential as what’s inside the can. Sharing the common goal of catching eyes, Athens’ oldest brewery, Terrapin Beer Co., and its newest, Athentic Brewing Co., take very different approaches to their artistic strategy. The anthropomorphic terrapins of the former have become woven into the tapestry of local culture, while the rotating styles of the latter offer an introduction to the diverse artists who call Athens home.