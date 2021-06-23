Collier commissioners approve $15 million in incentives for Great Wolf Lodge

Collier County commissioners voted 4-1 on Tuesday to approve a $15 million economic development agreement with Chicago-based Great Wolf Resorts Inc. for a proposed Great Wolf Lodge indoor waterpark and a 550-room hotel project at the City Gate Commerce Park adjacent to the Paradise Coast Sports Complex in the Naples area. Commissioner Rick LoCastro was the lone dissenter on the issue. “Lots of things could go on that footprint, on that property. You guys are the right thing but I have a real problem with the $15 million of taxpayers’ money,” LoCastro said. “You are a one-of-a-kind destination, but so are we.” The lodge, which has 17 other locations in the nation, will feature a 2-acre waterpark, an indoor adventure park, themed hotel rooms, a convention center, restaurants and other amenities. The 20-acre proposed property is between the new sports park and the future Uline distribution plant, east of Collier Boulevard and north of Interstate 75’s Alligator Alley.