A group of hackers has hacked Apex Legends after frustration with server attacks and server issues that arose in the original Titanfall. Kotaku’nun According to the news, when Apex Legends players entered the game this morning, they were both complaining about the hackers plaguing Titanfall and SaveTitanfall.comThey came across a notice advertising . The site reveals that EA and Respawn weren’t interested in the attacks of 2014’s Titanfall and they should join hands to get the game out of this situation.