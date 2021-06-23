Central Florida hotels struggle to find workers as tourists return

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — After the pandemic blasted our economy and tourism industry, Florida is pretty much fully open for business.

But as people across America start planning their summer vacations to Florida, they could end up finding hotels that are understaffed and not operating at full capacity.

The Wyndham Lake Buena Vista Resort is running at 80% and just came off 60%.

But general manager Jay Leonard said he’s anticipating a big problem coming their way. The hotel needs to fill about 60 positions right now, including front office staff and housekeeping positions.

Before COVID-19, they had a housekeeping staff of 56. Now, they’re operating with about 28. And with unemployment, those positions haven’t been easy to fill.

See the full story in the video above.

©2021 Cox Media Group