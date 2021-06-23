Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Missouri State

Crime victims group calls for veto of Missouri bill over parole hearing changes

By Lucas Geisler
Posted by 
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GhDj0_0acdoUeM00
Department of Corrections
Alyssa Bustamante

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ)

A national advocacy group wants Gov. Mike Parson to veto a criminal justice bill over changes to the state's parole board hearings.

The National Organization of Victims of Juvenile Murderers called for the veto of Senate Bill 26 , which deals with several public safety issues. Included in the bill is a change to the state's parole rules. It would allow a person convicted of a crime with a 15-year sentence when they were a minor to ask for a parole hearing after 15 years of incarceration.

Such a change would apply to Alyssa Bustamante, a Cole County woman that admitted in 2012 to killing her 9-year-old neighbor Elizabeth Olten in St. Martins. Law enforcement said Bustamante fantasized about the killing and buried Olten in a grave she dug. Bustamante was 15 at the time of the murder in 2009. She received a life sentence plus 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to second-degree murder and armed criminal action.

NOVJM started an online petition on behalf of Olten's family to get Parson to veto the bill. Bustamante currently qualifies for a parole hearing in 2044. If the 15-year period proposed in SB 26 was measured from her date of conviction, Bustamante would be eligible for parole as soon as Feb. 2027. If it were measured from the start of her incarceration in jail, she could apply for a parole hearing in 2024. The group said a parole hearing would force Olten's family to relive the pain of the murder.

“Bustamante fantasized about murdering people, devised a plan to murder Elizabeth, and then carried out that murder. She poses a significant risk and should not be allowed to victimize others ever again," the statement said.

The bill passed the Senate on a 23-9 vote, and the Missouri House of Representatives on a 108-47 vote. Members of both parties voted for and against the bill in each chamber. The bill also increases penalties for people that vandalize public monuments and requires law enforcement agencies report use of force data to the FBI.

The post Crime victims group calls for veto of Missouri bill over parole hearing changes appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
KMIZ ABC 17 News

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia, MO
1K+
Followers
664
Post
324K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Columbia and Jefferson City, MO from ABC 17 News, Where the News Comes First.

 https://abc17news.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Government
Jefferson City, MO
Crime & Safety
Jefferson City, MO
Government
State
Missouri State
City
Jefferson City, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Parson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Murder#Senate Bill#Department Of Corrections#Olten#Fbi#Abc17news
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Missouri StatePosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Federal surge teams forming this week to help mitigation efforts in Missouri

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has accepted assistance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to address the spread of COVID-19. Formation of the surge teams will begin this week. The CDC and their associated foundation offered to recruit and hire surge teams consisting of public health professionals The post Federal surge teams forming this week to help mitigation efforts in Missouri appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia, MOPosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia police officer considered “low risk” in sentencing memo

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Both prosecutors and defense attorneys said they are not concerned that a Columbia police officer is any risk as she awaits sentencing. A joint memo filed by special prosecutor Kevin Hillman said that Andria Heese is "a very low risk to reoffend or engage in any criminal behavior." The memo notes that The post Columbia police officer considered “low risk” in sentencing memo appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia, MOPosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Settlement reached in 2018 Columbia Waffle House shooting

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A settlement is in place between the family of a man killed at a Columbia Waffle House, the restaurant and the security guard that killed him. Attorneys for members of Anthony Warren's family filed the proposed settlement with Judge Jeff Harris on Wednesday. The terms of the settlement are confidential, but the The post Settlement reached in 2018 Columbia Waffle House shooting appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia, MOPosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Supreme Court of Missouri issues execution date for Columbia man found guilty in 1994 murder

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri Supreme Court has set an Oct. 5 date for the execution of a Columbia man convicted in a triple-murder. Ernest Lee Johnson was sentenced to death for the 1994 killing of Mary Bratcher, Mable Scruggs, and Fred Jones at a Columbia convenience store with a claw hammer. Johnson's execution The post Supreme Court of Missouri issues execution date for Columbia man found guilty in 1994 murder appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia, MOPosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia man charged after claiming to harm son, wanting to assault law enforcement

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia man is formally charged after an incident Monday where he claimed to have killed his son and then attempted to assault law enforcement with a blade and have them kill him. According to court documents, Raul Bravo called dispatch and told them he had killed his son and took the The post Columbia man charged after claiming to harm son, wanting to assault law enforcement appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Boone County, MOPosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Boone County OEM recommends who to contact after recent flooding

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Boone County Office of Emergency Management (OEM) is recommending residents affected by flooding and storm damage to call 2-1-1 with requests for assistance. The phones are handled 24/7 to connect citizens with available community resources. Support resources available from 2-1-1 may include: Basic human needs: food pantries, shelters, rent or utility The post Boone County OEM recommends who to contact after recent flooding appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Boone County, MOPosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Charges filed after a man allegedly runs a woman off the road on June 5 in Boone County

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Moberly man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly read ended a woman's vehicle causing her to crash on Highway 63 north in Boone County on June 5. According to a probable cause statement, Paris Williams allegedly used a Jeep to rear-end a vehicle causing it to go off the The post Charges filed after a man allegedly runs a woman off the road on June 5 in Boone County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Jefferson City, MOPosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Missouri House debates Planned Parenthood, FRA renewal in special session

Missouri House Representatives convened at 9 a.m. Wednesday for a final reading and vote on Senate Bill 1, the Federal Reimbursement Allowance bill passed by the state Senate this past Saturday. They are also debating House Bill 2, which repeals state funding for abortion clinics and prohibits employers from requiring COVID-19 vaccines for employees. The post Missouri House debates Planned Parenthood, FRA renewal in special session appeared first on ABC17NEWS.

Comments / 1

Community Policy