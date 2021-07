Today on the show we had a Rando Texto where a guy was dating a girl in her early 20s and is having a hard time telling his daughter about it. Why? Well, that's because he is in his 40s and his daughter is also in her early 20s. He needs our help on figuring out how to tell his daughter that he is dating someone her age. Also on the show, we learn that it isn't healthy to have a good work/life balance, we check out a brand new Christian song that is trying to get girls to dress more conservatively, and is every bird in America actually a government surveillance drone? All of that and much more on today's show!