Tokyo governor takes time off due to fatigue before Olympics

Naomi Osaka has recently received an abundance of praise from fellow athletes and fans all around the world — not for her impressive performance on the court, but because she opened up about her anxiety and depression and shed light on the importance of self-care. When Osaka skipped the mandatory press conference after the first round of the French Open in May, citing her mental health as a factor, she was fined $15,000 by the organization, resulting in her withdrawing from the competition altogether. Soon after, Osaka posted on her Instagram about the depression she’s experienced since winning the U.S. Open in 2018 and said she would be taking some time away from tennis to focus on her mental health. Naturally, with one of the biggest sporting events in the world just around the corner, many have been wondering whether Naomi Osaka will compete at the 2021 Olympics.