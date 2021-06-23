Cancel
Tokyo governor takes time off due to fatigue before Olympics

By MARI YAMAGUCHI Associated Press
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (AP) — Tokyo's governor will take time off to recover from severe fatigue, the metropolitan government said Wednesday, one month before the Olympics begin. As the host city's leader, Gov. Yuriko Koike has been deeply involved with preparations for the Olympics and Paralympics as well as leading the capital's coronavirus response.

