Emergency order restricts movement of deer from breeding facilities where CWD has been detected

How CWD might affect the future of deer and deer hunting in America, and what hunters can do to help. Commonly (and wrongly) referred to as the zombie deer disease, chronic wasting disease (CWD) is a very real and serious threat, unlike mythological corporeal revenants. One thing the two have in common, though, is that both are undead, meaning that the disease isn’t alive or dead. It just exists. That’s crazy, but more on that later.