Colorado Springs, CO

Sick kitten finds forever home with an HSPPR Veterinary Intern

By Shelby Filangi
Posted by 
KRDO News Channel 13
KRDO News Channel 13
 13 days ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A veterinarian in the Pikes Peak Region is giving one of her patients a forever home.

Dr. Morgan Shaver began her veterinary internship at the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region in June of 2020.

“I decided to enter the shelter medicine world because I wanted to have a large role in the animals’ lives that may have been neglected, abused, or abandoned,” Shaver said. “I love to help the animals that may not have a human to voice their needs and concerns.”

Photo courtesy of Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region

During her time there she saw many animals, including a tiny, stray kitten in dire need of medical care. Shaver said at first she wasn't sure he was going to make it. Still, she decided to foster the kitten considering since she was capable of giving him the medical attention he needed.

At first, the kitten, now named Timmy, needed round-the-clock treatments including oral antibiotics, multiple eye medications, and daily eye and nose cleaning. Shaver said she took Timmy to work with her the first couple of days to give him the frequent care necessary to save his life.

Eventually, all that hard work paid off. Once Timmy had gotten better, Shaver said she knew he was hers.

“After spending countless nights up with him, I fell in love with the little guy,” Shaver said. “I knew he was going to be a permanent member of the family."

Now, Shaver and Timmy are moving to Gainesville, Georgia. There she will work with the Humane Society of Northeast Georgia.

To read more about Shaver and Timmy's story, click here.

The post Sick kitten finds forever home with an HSPPR Veterinary Intern appeared first on KRDO .

KRDO News Channel 13

KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs, CO
Local news and information in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, CO from KRDO News Channel 13, Where the News Comes First.

