DEAR HARRIETTE: I'm in a brand-new relationship with a man, and I am in love. We talk constantly and never get bored with each other. Naturally, this new relationship has become a high priority in my life. Unfortunately, my best friend is feeling neglected. She is what I would call a high-maintenance friend. She becomes upset with me when we haven't spoken for a few days and is starting to demand a little bit more of my time than usual. I don't think that I've abandoned my friend just because of my new relationship, but she seems to feel that way. What should I do? -- Still My Best Friend.