Napoleon Municipal Court
Zebadiah E. Hoffman, 20, of Liberty Center appeared for a preliminary hearing Tuesday on one count of improperly handling a firearm, a felony of the fourth degree. Hoffman waived his right to a preliminary hearing, and the case was bound over to the Court of Common Pleas of Henry County for further proceedings. Bond was continued as previously set under the condition Hoffman check in with the common pleas court’s probation office once per week by phone.www.northwestsignal.net