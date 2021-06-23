Cancel
Energy Industry

Cool down summer energy usage

 15 days ago

Know the simple steps you can take to keep bills low this summer. Sunshine, warm temperatures and days by the pool aren’t the only things summertime brings in the South. It also means an increase in energy consumption to help offset those scorching temperatures. As the dog days of summer come rolling in, don’t let your bills get hit with the summertime blues. Follow these tips to help keep bills low through the hot-weather months: · As the temperatures…

#Cool Down#Summer Sunshine#Summertime Blues#Energy Consumption#Dog Days
Mendham, NJmendhamnj.org

Managing the Heat & Higher Energy Usage

Hot and sticky weather can lead to more electric usage and higher electric bills. Manage your summer energy costs with these tips:. According to the National Weather Service, “on average, extreme heat has killed more people in the last 10 years than any other weather phenomena.” The NWS encourages people to remember the acronym HEAT – Hydrate. Educate yourself. Act quickly. Take it easy. During high heat days:
Energy IndustryWKHM

Consumers Energy To Eliminate Coal Usage by 2025

The New Consumers plan ends the use of coal in 2025, 15 years earlier than the company originally planned. Senior VP of Governmental, Regulatory, and Public Affairs Brandon Hofmeister with more…. Hofmeister answers the question if some buildings need to be refitted…. The new plan will eliminate coal 15 years...
Baton Rouge, LAstmarynow.com

Cut the cost of keeping cool this summer

BATON ROUGE — Many people think of an air conditioner as something that circulates cool air through their home, but what it really does is remove heat and moisture from the air. So, an understanding of how heat enters the home is the key to choosing the most cost-effective ways to cut summer utility bills, while staying cool and comfortable, said Claudette Hanks Reichel, LSU AgCenter housing specialist and director of LaHouse.
Real EstatePosted by
KHOU

The hot housing market is showing signs of cooling down

HOUSTON — If you have been priced out of the red-hot housing market, then there may be good news on the horizon. Experts say the market may be starting to cool. If you have been in the market for a home recently, then you know — it’s crazy out there. Houses are selling quickly, often for thousands over the asking price. It has been driven by a big increase in demand and record-low mortgage rates. But Realtor.com reports there are signs that things are starting to change. New numbers show fewer buyers are applying for mortgages, and price growth is slowing down.
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Energy Resources secures rig for Lockyer Deep-1

All long lead items are in place and site works at the Lockyer Deep-1 well, located in West Australia's Perth basin, are nearing completion. Australian explorer Energy Resources (ERL) has executed a rig sharing agreement with Strike Energy and a drilling contract with Ensign to drill Perth basin Lockyer Deep-1 gas exploration well, its joint venture partner Norwest Energy said on July 6.
Danville, VAchathamstartribune.com

Danville Utilities urges customers to cut down on afternoon power usage

DANVILLE, Va. — Danville Utilities is requesting that its electric customers curtail usage from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. today through Thursday because of an advisory issued by its wholesale power supplier. Here’s what customers can do during these four-hour periods: delay the use of major appliances such as washers,...
Home & GardenYakima Herald Republic

How to Cool Down a Room Without AC

Three-fourths of all homes in the United States have air conditioning, according to the U.S. Department of Energy, and it raises electric bills the most during summer. Every hour your air conditioner is off or on a higher temperature setting is the same as putting spare change in your bank account. And that spare change can add up to significant savings over three or four months.
Trafficbostonnews.net

Lighter pavement can cool down warming cities

When heat waves hit, people start looking for anything that might lower the temperature. One solution is right beneath our feet: pavement. Think about how hot the soles of your shoes can get when you?re walking on dark pavement or asphalt. A hot street isn?t just hot to touch ? it also raises the surrounding air temperature.
Environmentthedallasnews.net

Green Technology and Sustainability Market Global Trend, Demand, Scope, Growth Analysis and Industry Forecast 2020 -2028

The global green technology and sustainability market size is expected to reach USD 68.22 Billion in 2028 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to rising awareness among consumers regrading environmental degradation and global warming. Increasing dependence on non-renewable energy technologies and excessive usage of fossil fuels have generated excessive carbon emissions and resulted in global warming.
Commodities & Futureambcrypto.com

‘It’s way more realistic that Cardano’ will move to this price

Cardano continues to grow with every passing day, and the numbers seem to extend beyond simple price action and trade volumes. In fact, its expanding user base and increasing individual participation both highlight the cryptocurrency’s growth. Ergo, the question – How big can Cardano truly get? How high is ADA likely to go? Will it potentially become the first choice over Ethereum?
Minnesota Statenorthwestgeorgianews.com

Pollinator-friendly landscape takes root beneath solar panels in Minnesota

Sheep graze through the tall prairie grass, their bleats breaking the quiet as butterflies and insects flit through the native flowers. The pastoral setting is not a restored prairie. It's a solar installation in rural Chisago County — one of the 16 in Minnesota run by Enel Green Power, a global renewable energy company based in Rome that supplies Xcel Energy.
Inhabitat.com

The Garden House is built like a renewable power station

This seemingly small, shingle-covered home in Melbourne, Australia may not look like a sustainable powerhouse, but in reality it is generating 100kwh of energy per day with a 26kwh Tesla battery. This number stands out compared to the 19kwh of energy the average Australian house uses per day. Known as...
TrafficPosted by
Seattle, Washington

Heat Wave: Cooling down our Roads and Bridges

With Seattleites facing record high temperatures this weekend, we will be working to keep our roads and bridges cool and safe. Extreme heat can damage roads and bridges! Thankfully, our crews are standing by to respond quickly to weather related damage like sink holes or fissures. We are proactively spraying...

