Cool down summer energy usage

HOUSTON — If you have been priced out of the red-hot housing market, then there may be good news on the horizon. Experts say the market may be starting to cool. If you have been in the market for a home recently, then you know — it’s crazy out there. Houses are selling quickly, often for thousands over the asking price. It has been driven by a big increase in demand and record-low mortgage rates. But Realtor.com reports there are signs that things are starting to change. New numbers show fewer buyers are applying for mortgages, and price growth is slowing down.