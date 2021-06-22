Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

Evil or Illness

Posted by 
WTTW - Chicago PBS
WTTW - Chicago PBS
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTreatment of mental illness over history has been trial and error and, today, doctors still search for answers. Follow the story of Cecilia McGough, who struggles with persistent hallucinations and delusions. Learn about Lorina Gutierrez's mysterious condition, referred to as 'Brain on Fire', and Virginia Fuchs, an Olympics-bound boxer living with OCD.

video.wttw.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
WTTW - Chicago PBS

WTTW - Chicago PBS

Chicago, IL
3K+
Followers
9K+
Post
826K+
Views
ABOUT

WTTW is Chicago’s premier public media organization committed to creating and presenting unique content for television and digital media.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Illness
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Mental Health
News Break
Health
Related
Mental HealthThrive Global

Jonathan Michel: “Patients really advocated”

Many people are resistant to treatment because of this stigma around mental health. But we need to embrace those who are dealing with this and learn as a community to cope. In highschools around the country; coping and life skills need to be a larger part of the curriculum. Education is how we will impact generations.
Mental HealthNursing Times

‘I am working very hard to focus on the positives’

I am currently on extended sick leave from work. I suffered a relapse in my bipolar in November and then, just as I was recovering, contracted Covid-19 in the build up to Christmas. During the acute phase of the virus, although the headaches, fatigue, sore throat and muscle pains were...
Mental HealthConcord Monitor

My Turn: Safeguard against stigma

Posters, banners and T-shirts are routinely used to normalize “mental health” and “mental illness.” There is a national organization for mental illness and more locally, the YMCA has a large photo gallery entitled “Faces of Mental Health” which are the faces of the mentally ill, occasionally pictured with family members.
Mental HealthWashington Post

See the person, not the illness

I cringed reading Theresa Vargas’s June 24 Metro column, “After 11 years, intersectionality talk leads to freedom,” which discussed Reginald “Neli” Latson’s encounter with the justice system and its outcome dictated by race and disability. As the head of a nonprofit that provides mental health services — starting with safe,...
Mental Healthdoctorslounge.com

Urinary Incontinence Can Affect a Woman’s Mental Health

THURSDAY, July 8, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Millions of women are plagued by the daily disruptions of urinary incontinence, and new research suggests it might also be harming their mental health. For the study, researchers analyzed data from 10,000 adult women who took part in a Portuguese Health Ministry survey...
Women's HealthNews-Medical.net

Exploring links between stress, choline deficiency, preterm births, and mental illness

In two recent articles published in Schizophrenia Bulletin, Sharon Hunter, PhD, an associate professor in the University of Colorado School of Medicine Department of Psychiatry, and M. Camille Hoffman, MD, MSc, an associate professor in the University of Colorado School of Medicine Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, along with their research group, have uncovered a potential link between choline deficiency in Black pregnant women in the United States and increased risk of developmental and behavioral issues that can evolve into mental illness later in their children's lives.
Diseases & Treatmentsgoodmenproject.com

Illness Is Not Weakness

I was 35, working as an executive for a high-energy startup company, and my blood pressure was going up. “Probably workplace stress,” my doctor said. Then he paused. “But you’re pretty young for that. Let’s get a kidney scan just to be sure.” He explained that the kidneys control blood pressure.
Law EnforcementPottsville Republican Herald

Our choice to do good or evil

In these trying times with the coronavirus, all the economic problems, the shootings by our police officers of innocent citizens, the violence all across our nation and the world, the rioting in the streets and the insurrection of our Capitol building, our great country of the United States is in crisis. The saddest part of it all is that our own people, our own citizens, are at the forefront of all the discord.
Mental Healthkalw.org

Living With The Stigma And Stereotypes Of Mental Illness

Mental illness can be a challenge on many levels...including the struggle against stigma, and to be treated with dignity and respect. Uncuffed producer b.f. Thames spoke with Quinton Gray, who’s on a mission to let people know that despite his personal shortcomings, he’s just like everyone else. Uncuffed is produced...
ReligionTV Fanatic

EVIL Season 2 Episode 2

David is at priest school, learning about confession. What is the purpose of the confessional? Penance and absolution are all they're required to do, but David thinks that they should offer it if someone asks for advice. David learns he's not doing well in school. Marx has another case. A...
Edmund Burkegoodmenproject.com

The Balance of Good and Evil

Edmund Burke said, “Evil prevails when good men do nothing.”. In the life lived, I get that the world isn’t black and white, nor good and evil. This is the Yin and Yang world: The balance of lightness and darkness. I continually regain that balance. Just saying. Aikido Founder O-Sensei...
Healthsafetyandhealthmagazine.com

Causes of heat-related illnesses

Responding is Michael Prewitt, operations and deployment manager, Kenzen, New York. As workforces prep for the summer, employers may be looking at previous years’ data on worker heat stress and trying to identify patterns. There may be some patterns related to climate, but it’s more likely that the data per individual isn’t as simple and clear. That’s because lots of contributing factors determine how a worker responds to heat.
Public HealthPlainview Daily Herald

Casanova: Be vigilant of heat illness symptoms

I have shared information about heat exhaustion in the past. This week I am sharing information about heat stroke. What is heat stroke? According to the CDC, heat stroke happens when the body can’t regulate its own temperature. Your ability to sweat stops, and your body is unable to cool down. Your body temperature may rise to 106 degrees Fahrenheit or higher in 10 to 15 minutes. Heat stroke can cause death or permanent disability if emergency treatment is not given.
Healthabc10up.com

UV Related Illness Prevention

Erin Kiraly of “906 Prepare” said in the U.P. ‘June, July, and August are the hottest months. And the most severe UV–ray hours are between 10am–4pm.”. She stressed that white loose fitting long sleeve shirts, pants, and wide–brimmed hats are highly recommended. Also, don’t forget around water the rays from...
Public Healthwnpr.org

For Some, Covid Illness Lingers

After more than a year of restrictions, Connecticut – now 59 percent fully vaccinated –is moving toward a post-pandemic society. Beaches are filling up, restaurants are getting booked, and students have signed off Zoom school. But one group has been left behind – COVID long-haulers. This hour, we talk with...
Mental HealthMedscape News

TB Risk Increased in People With Mental Illness

NEW YORK (Reuters Health) - Individuals with depression or schizophrenia appear to be at increased risk for tuberculosis (TB), according to published studies. While the mechanism remains unclear, "it is possible that mental illnesses are altering the immune system in such a way as to increase TB risk," PhD student Sally Hayward of the Institute for Infection and Immunity at St George's, University of London told Reuters Health by email.
Mental Healthdocwirenews.com

Impacts of violence on the mental health of Afro-descendant survivors in Colombia

Med Confl Surviv. 2021 Jul 5:1-22. doi: 10.1080/13623699.2021.1938035. Online ahead of print. The Colombian armed conflict has disproportionately affected minorities, especially afro-Colombian communities. However, there is a lack of evidence about mental health of victims. This study aims to describe the prevalence of mental illness and its associated factors in Afro-descendant violence survivors in Buenaventura and Quibdó, Colombia. A cross-sectional study was carried out using data from a previous trial which aimed to reduce mental health symptoms (ClinicalTrials.gov: NCT01856673). Data of 710 adults identified through a snowball sampling technique was analysed. Diagnoses of depression, anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and dysfunction were established using adapted versions of the Hopkins Symptoms Checklist and the Harvard Trauma Questionnaire, plus variables identified in a qualitative study. Multivariate regressions were used to identify associated factors with these diagnoses. The prevalence of depression, anxiety and PTSD in both cities was 26.62% (95% confidence interval [95%CI]: 20.30;23.89), 36.53% (95%CI: 30.63;42.36), and 39.15% (95%CI: 33.36;44.83), respectively. Being married and having registered with the government as victim of the conflict were found to be protective factors for depression and PTSD, respectively. Psychological trauma, unemployment, and traumatic experiences, amongst others, were found as risk factors. The Colombian armed conflict, plus disparities and social exclusion, may be associated with mental health morbidity.

Comments / 0

Community Policy