Do Just One Thing

It seems harmless to throw some food scraps to furry wild creatures like raccoons or squirrels, but you're actually doing much more harm than good. Because wild animals have a natural diet that involves foraging, when they realize humans can be a source of food, it makes them less fearful of us. Less fear makes them take more risks to be around humans, and they also rely less on their natural instincts to find food. Admire animals from a distance and never feed them.

