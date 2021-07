More than a decade after she was last seen alive, a person has been charged in the cold case slaying of Mitchell County eighth-grader Hailey Dunn. Shawn Casey Adkins, 35, of Big Spring, was arrested Monday, June 14, in Big Spring and charged with one count of murder in the death of 13-year-old Dunn. Dunn was last seen on Dec. 27, 2010. Her mother reported her missing the next day. Despite a…