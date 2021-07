Humble yourselves, therefore, under God’s mighty hand, that he may lift you up in due time. Cast all your anxiety on him because he cares for you. — 1 Peter 5:6-7 You’ve probably had a similar experience to this one. Someone asks you how you’re doing. At first, they seem interested, but as you begin to share the burdens of your heart, you begin to realize that they aren’t really listening and aren’t really interested; they’re just being polite. Most people have so many burdens they simply don’t know what to do with more. Our Father in heaven, however, says “Cast all your anxieties on me. You can share all of them with me, because I genuinely care for you.”