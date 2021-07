A decision by the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) will allow student athletes from all 1,268 NCAA member schools to make money off of their name, image and likeness (NIL), without losing their eligibility or scholarships, effective July 1. Prior to this decision, students had to give up the rights to make money off their NIL because of the terms of their NCAA scholarships. Now, the names and faces of student athletes could be featured on commercials and memorabilia, and athletes can hold their own autograph signings.