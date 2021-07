Take a look at the prairie when you drive by. In June (and later on in the summer as well), the prairie is positively teeming with life. It usually is, but in more subtle ways- we can’t easily see the bacteria living in the soil or the plants’ roots living during the winter. When everything flowers, like the prairie plants are now and will continue to do throughout the summer, the buzz of life is unmistakable in the glow of multicolored prairie blossoms.