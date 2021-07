MONTREAL (AP) — Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final is set for tonight in Montreal, with the Tampa Bay Lightning one win from a sweep of the Canadiens. Canadiens forward Josh Anderson says not so fast, noting: “We’re not finished yet.” The Canadiens will have to do much better than they have in the first three games in order to extend the series. Montreal has been outscored 14-5 and has yet to hold a lead.