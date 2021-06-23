DeCort to fill Lisbon council seat

LISBON — Village council chose Jeff DeCort as its replacement for the seat left vacant by former Councilman Ryan Berg. DeCort said Tuesday he grew up in Salem and is a 30-year Lisbon resident, who had a business that for many years kept him busy in the evenings and on weekends. Although he still works full time, DeCort said he was able to get involved in service to the community as a member of the Lisbon Landmark Foundation board starting about three years ago.