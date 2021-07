The Cards played game three of the four-game series against the Pirates on Saturday, with Adam Wainwright taking the bump against JT Brubaker. Waino had another great start, going six strong innings with eight strikeouts, allowing just one run on a mistake to Gregory Polanco that went for a solo home run. Brubaker also pitched well but was tagged for solo homers by both Paul DeJong and Paul Goldschmidt as the Cards snapped a five-game losing skid with a 3-1 win.