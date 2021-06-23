Updates on the Airstream

Friends! I owe you an update on our airstream. We bought an old airstream back in 2019 when Cope was just a little baby. It was an unexpected purchase because my aunt & uncle decided to sell it a little out of the blue & we knew we would regret if we didn’t buy it. We were so excited to get started gutting and renovating this home on the road for us. Where we could travel to antique shows and bring the cozy with us wherever we went. If you would like to hear more about when we first purchased our Airstream, you can check out the original blog post here [HERE].