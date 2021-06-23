Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Spencer Dinwiddie cleared for action ... What’s his value now?

By Net Income
netsdaily.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree days after the Nets season ended, Spencer Dinwiddie was cleared for a return to play. Dr. Williams performed the surgery on January 4. He’s also the Nets medical director. Dinwiddie, who went down in the Nets third game, had posted near daily updates on his rehab until recently, boasting...

www.netsdaily.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Spencer Dinwiddie
Person
Sean Marks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Finals#S T#Draft#Nets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBABleacher Report

NBA Rumors: Latest Buzz on Ben Simmons, Damian Lillard, Spencer Dinwiddie, More

As the 2021 NBA postseason unfolds—the Milwaukee Bucks evened up the Eastern Conference Finals on Friday—the offseason also continues. The first big move occurred this past week, as the Boston Celtics traded Kemba Walker to the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Walker deal wasn't entirely surprising, and it won't be surprising...
NBAnetsdaily.com

Winfield: Spencer Dinwiddie wants ‘the bag’ and ‘home’ after declining Nets option

Kristian Winfield reports Thursday that Spencer Dinwiddie has, as expected, declined his $12.3 million player option and wants a big contract, preferably with a team near his hometown of Los Angeles, where he has been working out since his ACL surgery back in January. Dinwiddie who had hoped to return in time for the NBA Finals was cleared for basketball activities earlier this week.
NBAchatsports.com

Lakers Rumors: Spencer Dinwiddie Prefers To Play At Home In L.A.

This offseason should be an interesting one for the Los Angeles Lakers as they clearly have a number of holes to fix on their roster after a first-round postseason exit. Unfortunately though, the Lakers have a limited number of resources to make those improvements considering they have at least 10 of their own free agents to potentially re-sign and are already over the salary cap.
CBS Sports

Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie cleared for full return to basketball activities after ACL injury

Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie has been cleared for a full return to basketball activities, his surgeon, Riley Williams, told The Athletic's Shams Charania. "He looks and feels and moves like the pre-injury Spencer Dinwiddie," Williams said. Dinwiddie suffered a partially torn ACL early in the season, but reports had indicated that he was hoping to return to the Nets for the NBA Finals if they had made it that far. It is unclear whether or not this report indicates that he would have been able to do so.
NBAPosted by
Heat Nation

Report: Miami Heat among teams with interest in Spencer Dinwiddie

The Miami Heat are reportedly joining the growing list of teams that may pursue guard Spencer Dinwiddie in free agency this offseason. With Goran Dragic set to potentially hit free agency this offseason, Miami’s backcourt will likely need some reinforcements. If Dragic leaves, his presence will certainly be missed, as...
NBAtheScore

Dinwiddie cleared for all basketball activities

Spencer Dinwiddie has been fully cleared for all basketball activities, his surgeon told The Athletic's Shams Charania. The Brooklyn Nets guard recently completed roughly five months of rehab for a partial ACL tear. Dinwiddie, who was in the running for Most Improved Player honors last season, only appeared in three...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Nets’ Spencer Dinwiddie to Lakers, Clippers in free agency?

The free-agent rumors season is upon us, and one of the most targeted free agents will be Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie. Despite Dinwiddie suiting up for just three games with Brooklyn this past season, he has been cleared for basketball activities, and a ton of teams will be kicking the tires for his services.
NBANBA Analysis Network

Ranking top landing spots for Spencer Dinwiddie in NBA free agency

Entering the 2020-21 NBA season, the Brooklyn Nets were projected to be one of the “teams to beat” not just because of Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, but because of Spencer Dinwiddie as well! With both Irving and Durant sidelined last season, Dinwiddie was the star of the Nets and he led them to the NBA Playoffs, averaging 20.6 points, 6.8 assists and shooting 41.5% from the floor.
NBACBS Sports

NBA free agency: Spencer Dinwiddie interested in going home to Los Angeles as a free agent, per report

Spencer Dinwiddie declined the player option on his contract with the Brooklyn Nets, and while free agency is still more than a month away, a return to his former team appears unlikely. The Nets already have two star guards in Kyrie Irving and James Harden, and they are set to field one of the most expensive rosters in basketball even before possibly re-signing some of their own free agents. So if a return to Brooklyn isn't in the cards, where could the veteran free agent land?
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Brooklyn Nets: Who can replace Spencer Dinwiddie?

Spencer Dinwiddie has exited the building. Dinwiddie told the Nets on Thursday that he wants to be dealt in a sign-and-trade swap (or let loose entirely) to a team near his hometown of Los Angeles, or a team with enough cap space to offer him a belt-busting contract. According to...
NBAInsideHoops

Should the Heat pursue Spencer Dinwiddie in free agency?

Here’s the Sun Sentinel answering one of their reader’s questions, on if Nets free agent guard Spencer Dinwiddie would be a good addition to the Miami Heat:. I believe he would be an excellent fit . . . if fully healthy. Among the reasons Spencer Dinwiddie might fall to the Heat’s price point in free agency would be the fact that he is coming back from a partially torn ACL. Still, he is confident enough to the point that he elected to bypass his $12.3 million player option from the Nets. For the Heat, the question becomes whether they can afford another risk on a player with such a recent injury, after coming up short in their move with Victor Oladipo. At least with Oladipo, the Heat have the direct medical reports. When signing an outside player, it’s even riskier. But yes, Spencer can play on the ball and off the ball, which helps in the Heat’s system with Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo. And at 6-5, there is decent size, as well. But if Dinwiddie, then no Kyle Lowry. So it also could come down to how that sits with Butler, or if Kyle will opt to sign elsewhere. Basically, Spencer could be one of many moving parts for the Heat this offseason, including potentially in a sign-and-trade.
NBABleacher Report

Knicks Rumors: Latest Buzz on Kelly Oubre Jr., Spencer Dinwiddie's Market

The New York Knicks were one of the best stories of the 2020-21 NBA season, but that tale came to an abrupt end following a first-round playoff loss to the Atlanta Hawks. Rather than reflect on what was, there is likely to be a greater onus on New York's front office to build a more consistent and sustainable winner. That makes this offseason vital for the Knicks.
NBAdecrypt.co

NBA’s Spencer Dinwiddie Raises $7.5 Million for Crypto Social Token App

Calaxy aims to help athletes and celebrities sell social tokens to their fans. Image: Calaxy. Calaxy, a social token platform co-founded by NBA star Spencer Dinwiddle, has raised $7.5 million in funding. The app will launch with Calaxy Creator tokens from celebrities like Iman Shumpert, Teyana Taylor, and The Bachelor...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie’s bold IG post hints at future

The Brooklyn Nets have some big decisions to deal with in the offseason after they fell short of the NBA Finals. Just like every team in the league, they have free-agent decisions to make. The most notable is on guard Spencer Dinwiddie, who missed nearly the entire season with an injury but has recently been cleared for on-court activities.

Comments / 0

Community Policy