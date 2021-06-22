Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sherwood, OR

Sherwood Senior Center in-person meals are back

By Ray Pitz
Posted by 
Sherwood Gazette
Sherwood Gazette
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X4EQ4_0acdjNbs00 After city helps deliver as many as 1,000 at-home meals a month, residents can now sit down and eat with friends.

While Sherwood's Marjorie Stewart Senior Community Center has been officially closed for the last 15 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, that all changed on Tuesday, June 15.

That's when the center served its first group of seniors a hot in-person lunch, the first since the center was forced to shutter its doors back on March 13, 2020.

As public buildings closed their doors left and right in March 2020 with COVID-19 case counts rising, Sherwood city officials wondered how they would get meals to seniors during the duration of the pandemic.

It didn't take long — only a few days — before they had a plan.

"Once the pandemic started, (we) started delivering meals to people who needed them instead of coming into the senior center to eat," said Kristen Switzer, who is currently serving as city manager pro tem.

She said the pandemic gave the city the opportunity to expand meal services for those who needed them most, something that's expected to continue once things open up more.

Over that time, Switzer said she discovered the importance of providing what's believed to be the only hot — often gourmet — home-delivered meals for seniors in the Sherwood area. Especially over the last year, Switzer said the meal program became more than just providing food for the city's elderly or homebound population.

"It's about the hot food, but it's also just about that social interaction, even if it's just somebody handing you a bag of food," she said. "(It) has been important, and we've had seniors literally in tears out of gratitude for everything that our staff has done over a year. It's been pretty amazing."

Maiya Martin Burbank, who is manager of the senior center, said once the pandemic shut everything down, her small staff and the city quickly flipped the switch to a home-delivery system.

"We reconfigured our kitchen and our schedules and went from reusable utensils and everything to one-time serving," Burbank said.

They also enlisted a skeleton crew that included Martin Burbank, Dennis Doyle (a city employee who generally oversees the city's field house), and Dominic Sachet, a trained chef who has prepared meals at the center for more than three years. The three of them hit it hard for six months, helping not only to prepare meals but to deliver them as well before other volunteers were brought in to assist them. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23B0fQ_0acdjNbs00

In December, January and February, the city delivered 1,000 meals to Sherwood residents each month. Currently, the city is still delivering about 800 meals each month.

Martin Burbank said she loved the time she spent delivering meals to Sherwood residents' homes.

"It was great," she said. "It was wonderful to physically see people and check in."

Often included with those meals were items such as puzzles or seasonal gifts.

In addition, during the holidays, the center reached out for donations for the Sherwood Senior Santas program, asking residents to donate specific gifts for area seniors. Within 24 hours, each of the more than 70 requested gifts had been claimed and dropped off, said Martin Burbank.

"We put them in quarantine, got them wrapped and delivered them," she said.

Back in his familiar spot in the center's kitchen on June 15, Sachet oversaw the in-house food preparation. As Sachet — as he often does — leaned into his 30-plus years of experience as a chef, he served up a menu that included a mustard and sage roast pork loin and cranberry and pecan stuffing, served with steamed broccoli.

Sachet said it was great to see familiar faces eating at the center again, looking out at tables limited to three diners each and spaced 12 feet apart for safety.

"It's been a weird last year," Sachet observed. "It's good to have people back and the room open again. It feels a lot more communal, I guess would be a good way to put it."

Sachet said his goal is simply to provide the best quality and balanced meals he can.

So how did the first meal at the center rank?

"Fantastic," said Anne Poe, a regular patron of the senior center, adding that she's grateful to be able to eat with other seniors after 15 months of having meals delivered.

"It is so good to have a fresh salad that we can pick out what we like and we have absolutely delicious pork roast. When (Sachet) makes a pork roast, nobody makes it any better. Ever," said Poe, a Sherwood resident. "I mean, this is a gourmet meal (for) $4." https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Gekmr_0acdjNbs00

{loadposition sub-article-02}
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Sherwood Gazette

Sherwood Gazette

Sherwood, OR
11
Followers
165
Post
940
Views
ABOUT

The Sherwood Gazette is published every month and comes out the first week of each month. The Gazette website is updated frequently and breaking news bulletins are posted when warranted. Also, follow us on Twitter and Facebook.

 http://www.sherwoodgazette.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sherwood, OR
Local
Oregon Health
Local
Oregon Society
Sherwood, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Hot Food#Food Preparation#Sherwood Senior Center#Senior Community Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
Related
Forest Grove, ORPosted by
Sherwood Gazette

Prayer vigil for Ralph Brown set for July 11

The event will be held at 1 p.m. at the United Church of Christ in Forest Grove. Brown has been missing since May 16.Friends and family members of Ralph Brown will be holding a prayer vigil at 1 p.m. Sunday, July 11, at the United Church of Christ in Forest Grove. The former Cornelius mayor, 76, who suffers from dementia, left his home in his navy blue 2014 Nissan Sentra, license plate 319 KQV, at roughly 6:30 p.m. May 16 after telling his wife he was "going home." At roughly 9 p.m., his daughter Laurie Saunders contacted him by phone,...
Portland, ORPosted by
Sherwood Gazette

Metz: Henry Kaiser was right, single-payer health care better for the nation

Samuel Metz, MD, of Southwest Portland is vice president of Oregon Physicians for a National Health Program and a founding member of Mad As Hell Doctors.One might think single-payer health care is antithetical to American free markets. One would be wrong. Single-payer is as American as the Liberty ship. In fact, single-payer health care was invented by an American capitalist, Henry J. Kaiser, who went on to build nearly 3,000 Liberty ships in World War II (most of right here in Portland). During the Great Depression, Kaiser employed thousands of workers toiling in Western deserts, far from towns and farther...
Washington County, ORPosted by
Sherwood Gazette

Virtual services to stay at Washington County libraries post-pandemic

Shifting online during the pandemic made librarians across the county realize how much they could expand access.During the pandemic, libraries couldn't exist as the community gathering places where people go to learn, get tech support and have fun. But, like in many other sectors, the need to shift services online has led to a realization of how much local libraries could expand their reach. As libraries start to reopen for in-person services, librarians in Washington County say virtual programming is here to stay post-pandemic. Early in the pandemic, after the Forest Grove City Library first created a live, video conferencing...
Sherwood, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Sherwood's Music on the Green returns

Three concerts are set beginning in July, followed in August by Movies in the Park. After skipping Music on the Green last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it's back. This year's event will run July 21, July 28 and Aug. 4 at Stella Olsen Park. "I think that community...
Forest Grove, ORPosted by
Sherwood Gazette

During COVID, libraries had to go virtual. They aren't going back

Librarians across the county say virtual programs have helped them expand access in ways never imagined. In the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Forest Grove City Library faced a problem. Libraries in Washington County, long seen as community gathering places, had shut their doors to keep the disease from spreading, but the need for community and social interaction was never more important. People flocked to virtual meetings and online events to stay connected, and libraries followed suit. In Forest Grove, librarian Bob Abbey said the goal with some of the library's first virtual programs was simply to...
SciencePosted by
Sherwood Gazette

Gordon: Got a COVID vaccination? You can thank research and science

Ken Gordon is executive director of the Northwest Association of Biomedical Research.Just like our doctors and nurses, researchers in the Pacific Northwest have also been on the frontlines working at a rapid pace to understand the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19: how it spreads, how it infects, who it infects, why it shows itself in a variety of symptoms and why it progresses in such a deadly way for some people. Now more than 175 million Americans, and nearly 70% of eligible Oregonians, are directly benefiting from the biomedical research that developed these vaccines, bringing an end in sight to...
Sherwood, ORPosted by
Sherwood Gazette

Library open seven days a week again

The expansion includes browsing inside the library, checking out items, picking up holds and more. The express services days of the Sherwood Public Library have been expanded. As of this writing, they are Monday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, 1 to 5 p.m. Browse inside the library, check out items, pick-up holds, use computers (no appointment needed), sign up for library cards, and purchase used books. We are actively working on getting back to our pre-pandemic hours with evening hours. Check sherwoodoregon.gov/library or call 503-625-6688 for the latest. Curbside services continue at our Pine...
Sherwood, ORPosted by
Sherwood Gazette

Business News Update: Oilstop

Suggested reading brought to you by Oilstop: Oilstop celebrates Grand Opening in Sherwood with Free Gas With a thorough 33-point service and commitment to "serve people with excellence, humbly with a servant's heart," Oilstop opened June 15 in Sherwood where residents will soon understand how Oilstop has broken the mold for oil changes. As the fourth Oilstop in Oregon and the first in the Portland-metro area, Oilstop created the "drive-through oil change," concept over 30 years ago and frankly, they do it differently and better than the rest. Oilstop "guests" (not customers) are welcomed by trained technicians who...
Clackamas County, ORPosted by
Sherwood Gazette

Steve Bates: Oregon Legislature honors our Vietnam veterans

Clackamas County resident Steve Bates is a life member of the Associates of Vietnam Veterans of America. The 2021 legislative session started with the hope that the state Legislature would honor our Vietnam Veterans by passing a bill to establish a Vietnam War Memorial on the Oregon State Capitol Grounds. Senate Bill 319 was introduced by the Senate Committee on Veterans and Emergency Preparedness. This bill dedicates a portion of Capitol State Park to a Vietnam War Memorial to be funded and constructed by a qualified nonprofit corporation. SB319 in its last paragraph declares an emergency. Its preamble states over...
Sherwood, ORPosted by
Sherwood Gazette

Smock House has long, colorful back story

Since 2003, the home has housed the Sherwood History Center, which has a collection of historic items and documents. Most likely, the cutest and oldest building in Sherwood is what the Historical Society calls "The Smock House." With its white picket fence and yards, front and back, it captures the imagination of many a fourth-grader doing the "Pioneer Days" field trips. Here students re-enact with docents the daily life of settler folk, just a few years off the Oregon Trail. The first log cabins were not very comfortable with their muddy dirt floors, drafty walls, and no glass for...
Portland, ORPosted by
Sherwood Gazette

Pham, Valderrama and Alonso Leon: Child care is unrecognized backbone of our economy

State Rep. Khanh Pham is represents House District 46 in Southeast Portland. Rep. Andrea Valderrama represents House District 47 in East Multnomah County. Rep. Teresa Alonso Leon represents House District 22 in Woodburn and Marion County.We are moms, mother figures, caregivers, providers and lawmakers. We have each experienced Oregon's child care crisis firsthand. We have all struggled to find culturally appropriate, safe, reliable and affordable care in our communities and as a result, have taken on the additional responsibilities of child care while attempting to balance other responsibilities. COVID-19 has made everyone aware of what we have known for a...
Sherwood, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Sherwood city manager pool hits 34 applicants

Those applying come from 13 different states. Officials hope to have someone on board by September. Sherwood has received 34 applications from 13 different states for a shot at becoming the next city manager. The application deadline was Monday, June 14. The city is in the process of replacing Joe...
Portland, ORPosted by
Sherwood Gazette

Kolker: Double Up Food Bucks benefit families, farmers

Katy Kolker is executive director of the Portland Farmers Market, which has seen a benefit from a food program lawmakers could continue this year.Food insecurity has nearly doubled since the start of the pandemic, and today one in four Oregonians are food insecure. The public health and economic impacts of the pandemic have fallen hardest on people who have faced systemic inequities for generations: communities of color, immigrants and refugees, single parents and caregivers, and trans and gender non-conforming people. Almost one million Oregonians depend on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP, formerly food stamps) to put food on their...
HealthPosted by
Sherwood Gazette

DeRemer: SB 844 could hurt patient access to necessary care

Shawn M. DeRemer, M.D., is president and executive medical director for Anesthesia Associates Northwest and Evolve Health and Wellness.As a health care provider in Oregon, I recognize the need to address the cost of medications, which can be prohibitive for patients and undermine their ability to receive the care they need. However, Senate Bill 844 and a new Prescription Drug Affordability Board is not the remedy to this problem. In fact, it will make it more difficult for Oregon patients to access care and receive their medications. The flawed legislation will additionally pose an existential threat of insolvency to free...

Comments / 0

Community Policy