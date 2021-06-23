Cancel
Public Health

Infographic: Tourism Experts Fear Long Road To Recovery

By Felix Richter
International Business Times
 13 days ago

Coming off the worst year in tourism history, 2021 was off to a slow start as well, as travel remained subdued in the face of surging COVID infections. According to the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), international tourist arrivals were down 83 percent in the first quarter of 2021 compared to the same period in 2020. Following an estimated $1.3 trillion loss in export revenue in 2020, travel restrictions largely remained in place through the first months of 2021, as governments were desperately trying to curb the spread of new, potentially more dangerous variants of the novel coronavirus.

