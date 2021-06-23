Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Family Relationships

The Heirloom Project: Special among the things families pass along

By Andy Schmookler
Northern Virginia Daily
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is the second in a series of columns. In “Keeping Our Lost Loved-Ones Alive,” I defined an “Heirloom” as “something passed along by earlier generations that later generations will experience as something of value. That makes the Heirloom an excellent means of creating positive bonds across generations. And such...

www.nvdaily.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heirlooms#
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Family Relationships
Related
ReligionRecord-Courier

What is a Christian at the very root?

As a pastor, I’m often asked various questions that deal with acts of living life in this world as a Christian. They are important questions and I’m happy to try and answer them. However, I don’t believe that Christians think through what it means to be a Christian enough and see that it is often the best place to start. It is one thing to think about what your identity leads to, but it must be grounded in a firm reality of what your identity is. So then we must ask, what is a Christian at its root level? Simply put, a Christian is someone who has been saved by God. When we begin to understand this definition, I do believe that it will lead to many practical aspects, but it must be rightly understood. Because God did not save anyone because they were a good person and had earned or deserved anything. The Bible is clear that it was the exact opposite. Consider the words of the Apostle Paul in Ephesians 2, “And you were dead in the trespasses and sins in which you once walked, following the course of this world, following the prince of the power of the air, the spirit that is now at work in the sons of disobedience— among whom we all once lived in the passions of our flesh, carrying out the desires of the body and the mind, and were by nature children of wrath, like the rest of mankind.”
Family RelationshipsObserver-Reporter

Unwanted heirlooms

Q. I’m 20 years old and from New York. I’ve been in and out of my house since I was small because my mom and I would get into small arguments and she would just decide to send me to my dad’s house. This takes a toll on me because I feel like she doesn’t want me here.
LifestyleNorthern Virginia Daily

The Heirloom Project: Giving what’s best

This is the third in a series of columns. Toward the end of the previous piece in this “Heirloom” series, I posed the question, “What do I have to offer that would be of greatest value to those who will come after me?” It’s a question that invites one to perform an act of love to enhance the experience of future generations.
Orlando, FLmynews13.com

Passing the torch on the Pulse Ribbon Project

ORLANDO, Fla. — Now, the future of The Orlando Ribbon Project lies in the hands of a young boy with a big heart. Ben Johansen started The Orlando Ribbon Project five years ago to spread love after the Pulse shooting. Jace DeGregory, 11, is taking over as managing director of...
Religioncpr.org

The Essence Of Hope For The Enslaved: A Single God

The first time I heard this Spiritual was in a recital at the Hampton University Ministers’ Conference. The recital was named after the arranger of the spiritual, Wendell Whalum, former director of the Morehouse College Glee Club. The words of this Spiritual seem simple and obvious. They were immensely important to enslaved Africans. But who WAS this “God?”
Relationship Adviceparentherald.com

Guide to Proposing With an Heirloom Piece

There's something about heirloom jewelry that makes couples feel extra special. It may be its unique and intricate design or its sentimental value. If anyone in your family is planning to propose with an heirloom piece passed down from different generations, there are some etiquette concerns that must be addressed beforehand. Here are some of them:
Vicksburg, MSVicksburg Post

Church of the Holy Trinity window project moving along

They are among Vicksburg’s greatest treasures. The stained glass windows at the Church of the Holy Trinity are a point of pride for the congregation and one of the top attractions for tourists on the riverboats that visit the city. “Trinity is the No. 1 tour stop, including the battlefield,...
Entertainmentallaboutjazz.com

Jazz Family Tree Project

We're on a quest to identify jazz's most influential musicians and we started gathering the data over two years ago when we quietly released a feature where musicians could select up to ten influencers (from their musician page). We figured it would be a smart way to use All About Jazz's technology to accurately identify the music's rich legacy from the early years of jazz to the present day. What's also exciting about this project is we can reimagine the (data) results in a variety of fun ways that will further promote discovery within the music.
Norfolk, NENorfolk Daily News

Local artists sought for special project

NORFOLK - The Norfolk Library Foundation is calling on all artists in Northeast Nebraska to take part in a special project. Norfolk Public Library Director Jessica Chamberlain says they want to add local artwork to the library. "We're looking for a creative unique piece of art that celebrates the spirit...
Religionelizabethton.com

No Christian is perfect

Dear Rev. Graham: I have many friends who are not Christians because they say Christians are hypocritical. I do not think of myself this way, but how can I be sure that I am not keeping others from coming to Christ? — D.C. Dear D.C.: No one who is a...
Worldverywellfamily.com

Lilibet Baby Name Meaning

Prince Harry and Megan Markle welcomed the newest addition to their family on June 4, 2021: Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor. The unique first name pays homage to Harry's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth. Queen Elizabeth has held the nickname Lilibet since she was a child. It came about as a result of how...
Religiontucson.com

God and Jesus see our hearts

Acts 8:26-40 Our reading today from Acts is about an Ethiopian eunuch who traveled to Jerusalem to worship and is in the process of returning to his own country. And there are noteworthy things about this person. First, this journey from Meroe to Jerusalem would have been 1,500 miles one...
Behind Viral Videoscitywatchla.com

A gay waiter was humiliated & stiffed by “Christian” customers. Then TikTok stepped in.

She went on to explain that she has worked in restaurants for fifteen years and could not believe what had happened. “I don’t care who your God is,” she said. “If you do that, you’re an asshole. And you can justify it however you want, but it’s not in your book.” She then asked followers to “Fill the fuck out of my Venmo so I could fill his apron with money.”
ReligionWashington Post

I’m a gay, Christian pediatrician and have no doubt: Jesus would reject anti-trans laws

Terrance Weeden is a pediatrician who provides medical care to adolescents and young adults of all gender identities, gender expressions and sexual orientations in Chicago. “What would Jesus do?” This slogan has been used by Christians for decades, serving as a reminder to act in the way Jesus did (and would today) by showing love, mercy, compassion and kindness. When I was a child, this phrase was meaningful to me as I struggled to reconcile my Christianity with my sexuality. I tried to “pray the gay away” while taking comfort in the knowledge that Jesus would love me as I was.

Comments / 0

Community Policy