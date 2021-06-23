Fashion peacock Anna Dello Russo, 59: ‘Clothes can be like therapy’
Anna Dello Russo fills my computer screen in a pale pink, shell-print silk Versace dressing gown with an emerald Prada earring dangling from one ear. She is wearing her trademark gold aviator sunglasses and on a stark white wall behind her is a floor-to-ceiling oil painting of the Madonna and Child. Hot Puglian sunlight beams through her veranda doors and as she grabs her phone to do a twirl for me – the silk robe barely covering her bottom – she exclaims, “Mamma mia, I forget there is a naked man in my bedroom”.www.telegraph.co.uk