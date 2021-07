ETME is a rapidly evolving engineering company which aims at commercially exploiting its unique IPR portfolio in the domain of offshore wind (FloatMast) and maritime surveillance (Unmanned Semi-fixed Sea Platforms - USSPs). The company is a well-established civil and environmental engineering company with more than 20 years of experience and forms the succession of the ETME Antoniou Peppas company, formed in 1971. It has a long track record in consulting the Government and Europe in matters of Heavy Infrastructure in the domain of hydro engineering as well as in Defence and Security. The company core capacity is its ability to envision new products and services, protect them through patents and deliver them to the market.