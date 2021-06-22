City moves forward with plan to outsource mowing
City councilors approved a measure to outsource mowing services at facilities and parks to help staff keep rights of way maintained within Muskogee's municipal boundaries. Mayor Marlon Coleman said it has been difficult to keep up with the demands "because we don't have the staff or resources available." He described the situation as "a state of emergency," and said keeping facilities, parks and rights of way mowed is vital to the city's public image.www.enidnews.com