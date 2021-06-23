Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Currencies

This $15m diamond is the most expensive item ever offered at auction for Bitcoin

By Precious Adesina
Telegraph
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the last decade cryptocurrency has been grabbing headlines for both the good and bad, but in 2021 its popularity has exploded. In early April, a single Bitcoin, the most popular form of digital cryptocurrency, was worth around $63,000 - a record high, creating a new generation of millionaires. This week the currency has plunged to $30,000, starkly illustrating the drastic fluctuations investors experience. Despite the shocking highs and lows, Bitcoin is here to stay.

www.telegraph.co.uk
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Banksy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auction Houses#Digital Currency Group#Sotheby#Nft#Air#Btc#Fca Lrb#Hublot Marked Bitcoin#Telegraph Luxury
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Currencies
News Break
Economy
News Break
Crypto
News Break
Markets
News Break
Ethereum
Related
LifestyleAmerican Banker

Wyndham Hotels experiments with new guest reward: Bitcoin

A chart of bitcoin's value, even for one hour, looks like a Richter scale readout along an active fault line — though for Bakkt that doesn't harm the asset's appeal as a rewards perk. If anything, it enhances the appeal. "Even with the volatility we're seeing in the market there's...
Retailbitcoinmagazine.com

World Famous Hotel Chain, Pavilions Hotels & Resorts, To Accept Bitcoin Payments

Starting tomorrow, July 7, the world famous Pavilions Hotels & Resorts will begin accepting payments in bitcoin, managing director Scot Toon reported. The announcement also stated that they have partnered with Coindirect in Britain to allow guests to pay in BTC while booking their stays across Europe and Asia. Customers will also have the option to purchase properties on the Thai resort island of Phuket in Japan using bitcoin.
Marketszycrypto.com

London-Based Multibillion-Dollar Hedge Fund Marshall Wace Plans Mega Bitcoin Investment

British Investor Paul Marshall’s $55 billion hedge fund is reportedly planning to invest in the cryptocurrency industry. A report by the Financial Times stated Tuesday that according to people familiar with the firm’s operations, the Marshall Wace hedge fund is interested in gaining exposure to crypto assets by investing in crypto startups that are in their late stages of development.
MarketsLife Style Extra

Gabelli Value Plus+ Trust

Gabelli Value Plus+ Trust (UK): Constituent DeletionChanges in FTSE UK Index Series. Further to the FTSE Russell notice published on 01 July 2021 in relation to the Voluntary Liquidation for Gabelli Value Plus+ Trust (UK, constituent), please see details of affected indexes and effective dates below:. Index. Effective FromStart of...
MarketsPosted by
Forbes

Bitcoin Faces The Largest Ever Negative Difficulty Adjustment

The Bitcoin network is expected to see its largest ever negative difficulty adjustment today of over 27%, retargeting from 19.9T to ~14.4T. The retargeting is expected to occur later today (50 blocks from the time of writing). “Difficulty” is the metric used to describe how hard it is to mine...
Marketsu.today

Bitcoin Miners to See Biggest-Ever Increase in Profitability

According to Slush Pool, the oldest cryptocurrency mining pool, Bitcoin’s difficulty may reach a maximum negative adjustment of 25 percent based on recent block times. The important metric determines how hard it is for miners to find new blocks and earn rewards. As of now, a 20 percent drop is...
CurrenciesPosted by
The Independent

In a first, Sotheby’s will accept cryptocurrencies for rare pear-shaped diamond expected to fetch $15m

For the first time in its history, Sotheby’s will accept cryptocurrencies for a rare pear-shaped diamond which is expected to fetch as much as $15m (£10.9m) at an auction next month.The announcement was made by Sotheby’s auction house on Monday as it said it would be the first time a diamond of such size has been offered for public purchase with cryptocurrency. It said that prior to this no other physical object of such high value has been available for sale with cryptocurrency.The pear-shaped diamond, named “The Key 10138” and weighing 101.38 carats, is described by the Sotheby’s as “exceptional...
Marketsbitcoin.com

Sotheby's Auctioning Rare Diamond Worth $15 Million, Cryptocurrencies Accepted

Sotheby’s, the world’s largest auction house, is auctioning a rare, 101.38-carat flawless diamond estimated to be worth $15 million, and cryptocurrencies are accepted. Sotheby’s announced Monday that it is auctioning a rare, pear-shaped diamond on July 9 in Hong Kong that can be purchased with cryptocurrency. Established in 1744, Sotheby’s...
BusinessTelegraph

Britain's biggest microchip factory sold to Chinese-owned tech firm

Britain’s biggest microchip factory has been sold to a Chinese-owned technology company despite security concerns surrounding the deal. Nexperia said on Monday it had agreed to buy Newport Wafer Fab in south Wales. Newport Wafer Fab makes crucial power components for cars, which have been in short supply amid a...
Marketscryptoslate.com

Swiss bank UBS says Bitcoin is ‘unsuitable’ for institutional investors

Switzerland bank UBS said in its latest note to investors that the increased crackdown on the crypto market by China makes investing in Bitcoin and other crypto-assets “unsuitable.”. UBS says stiffer regulations are coming. According to the note, the latest crackdown on digital assets by the Asian country has affected...
Video Gamessvg.com

The Most Expensive Pokemon Card Ever Is Getting A Rerelease

No "Pokémon" card can touch the popularity (or price tag) of the original Base Set Charizard, and now, this superstar card's story has started a whole new chapter. On June 24, the Pokémon Company announced an upcoming reissue of the card set to release this October as part of the "Celebrations" collection. The collection will include "close remakes" of the cards as they originally appeared, right down to the holographic artwork. Not surprisingly, this exciting news is part of the continued celebration of the 25th anniversary of "Pokémon."
Economymatadornetwork.com

The 10 most expensive cities for expats in 2021

It’s no secret that expat life can be expensive depending on the city and country you choose, yet exactly which cities take the biggest toll on your bank account may come as a surprise. According to this year’s Mercer Cost of Living Survey, the three most expensive cities for expats are: Ashgabat, Turkmenistan; Hong Kong, China; and Beirut, Lebanon.
GamblingCoinDesk

Axie Profiting From Booming NFT Economy as Bitcoin Struggles

Axie infinity shards (AXS) isn’t an NFT per se but the governance token of the Axie Infinity platform, an Ethereum-based digital marketplace for the game Axie Infinity. AXS has nearly quadrupled in price to $11 since June 22, according to data source Messari. Such gains have given the AXS token a market value of $638 million.

Comments / 0

Community Policy