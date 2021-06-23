This $15m diamond is the most expensive item ever offered at auction for Bitcoin

For the first time in its history, Sotheby’s will accept cryptocurrencies for a rare pear-shaped diamond which is expected to fetch as much as $15m (£10.9m) at an auction next month.The announcement was made by Sotheby’s auction house on Monday as it said it would be the first time a diamond of such size has been offered for public purchase with cryptocurrency. It said that prior to this no other physical object of such high value has been available for sale with cryptocurrency.The pear-shaped diamond, named “The Key 10138” and weighing 101.38 carats, is described by the Sotheby’s as “exceptional...