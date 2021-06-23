This $15m diamond is the most expensive item ever offered at auction for Bitcoin
Over the last decade cryptocurrency has been grabbing headlines for both the good and bad, but in 2021 its popularity has exploded. In early April, a single Bitcoin, the most popular form of digital cryptocurrency, was worth around $63,000 - a record high, creating a new generation of millionaires. This week the currency has plunged to $30,000, starkly illustrating the drastic fluctuations investors experience. Despite the shocking highs and lows, Bitcoin is here to stay.www.telegraph.co.uk