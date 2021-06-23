Brits are 'losing out' on prime property in Spain’s new most expensive city
Ibiza’s party season is looking a bit different this summer. Some clubs are open, but for unplugged, private events only. And there are DJs on the decks at launch parties - such as last week’s opening of Glow, the new adults-only rooftop bar at W Ibiza - “but you’re not allowed to stand up and dance. Your body is telling you to move with the music, but the security guards tell you to sit down,” says Amanda Matalavea, founder of Bespoke Ibiza, a concierge and villa company.www.telegraph.co.uk