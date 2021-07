Google is permanently closing the doors of its Google for Startups (GFS) Campus in London. That and other such campuses were shuttered due to the COVID-19 crisis. Since then, Google said, it has gone on to serve U.K. startups virtually — despite the crisis. In an announcement, the company said that, during the pandemic, it has supported more than 50 startups across the U.K. and conducted trainings for more than 1,300 entrepreneurs. Despite the crisis, startups in its “European community continued growing, created almost 16,000 jobs, and raised 10 percent more than they did in the year before — over $2.5 billion,” the firm said.