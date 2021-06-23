School boundaries, traditions and transparency come up at KHSD forum

The Kern High School District held its second public forum to address its three proposed boundary changes prompted by the opening of Del Oro High School in fall 2022. Tuesday night's forum was held at Foothill High School, but few who spoke were from nearby neighborhoods. Most speakers who offered public comment were from southwest Bakersfield neighborhoods, known as The Rudder, currently zoned for Bakersfield High School. They spoke in support of Plan 3, which would keep boundaries as they are.