Legals for June, 22 2021

NOTICE OF SALE Department of Natural Resources & Conservation Timber Sale The Stryker Bull Timber Sale is located within Sections 5 & 6, T33N-R24W and Sections 19, 20, 29, 30, 31, & 32, T34N-R24W on the State's Stillwater Unit. Approximately 22,335 tons, consisting of mixed conifer sawlogs, are offered for sale. Sealed bids will be opened at the Department of Natural Resources & Conservation, 2705 Spurgin Road, Missoula, Montana on July 1, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. Bids may be hand delivered or mailed and will be accepted any time prior to the bid opening. DNRC recommends that bidders contact the Trust Land Management Division (406-542-4300) prior to the bid opening to ensure that your bid has been received. Bids must be accompanied by a deposit of $21,324.00, representing 5% of the minimum bid value of the sale in casier's check, certified check, bank money order or bank draft to be applied to the first sale invoice for the successful bidder. Bid bonds will be accepted and, for the successful bidder, will be closed upon execution of the Timber Sale Contract and Timber Sale Bond. The sale will be awarded to the highest responsible bidder. If the successful bidder is unable to execute the contract within 30 calendar days from the date the sale is awarded, the bid deposit will be retained by the Department as liquidated damages. The right is reserved to reject any or all bids. Prospective bidders can obtain the sale prospectus, sale contract and bid forms from the Department of Natural Resources & Conservation, Trust Land Management Division, in Missoula (406-542-4300). Visit our website at http://dnrc.mt.gov/divisions/trust/forest-management/timber-sale-information for upcoming sales and bid results. Published In The Western News June 8, 15, 22 & 29. 2021. MNAXLP.