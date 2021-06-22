Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Missoula, MT

Legals for June, 22 2021

Western News
 16 days ago

NOTICE OF SALE Department of Natural Resources & Conservation Timber Sale The Stryker Bull Timber Sale is located within Sections 5 & 6, T33N-R24W and Sections 19, 20, 29, 30, 31, & 32, T34N-R24W on the State's Stillwater Unit. Approximately 22,335 tons, consisting of mixed conifer sawlogs, are offered for sale. Sealed bids will be opened at the Department of Natural Resources & Conservation, 2705 Spurgin Road, Missoula, Montana on July 1, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. Bids may be hand delivered or mailed and will be accepted any time prior to the bid opening. DNRC recommends that bidders contact the Trust Land Management Division (406-542-4300) prior to the bid opening to ensure that your bid has been received. Bids must be accompanied by a deposit of $21,324.00, representing 5% of the minimum bid value of the sale in casier's check, certified check, bank money order or bank draft to be applied to the first sale invoice for the successful bidder. Bid bonds will be accepted and, for the successful bidder, will be closed upon execution of the Timber Sale Contract and Timber Sale Bond. The sale will be awarded to the highest responsible bidder. If the successful bidder is unable to execute the contract within 30 calendar days from the date the sale is awarded, the bid deposit will be retained by the Department as liquidated damages. The right is reserved to reject any or all bids. Prospective bidders can obtain the sale prospectus, sale contract and bid forms from the Department of Natural Resources & Conservation, Trust Land Management Division, in Missoula (406-542-4300). Visit our website at http://dnrc.mt.gov/divisions/trust/forest-management/timber-sale-information for upcoming sales and bid results. Published In The Western News June 8, 15, 22 & 29. 2021. MNAXLP.

thewesternnews.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Missoula, MT
Government
City
Kalispell, MT
State
Montana State
Local
Montana Government
City
Missoula, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legals#Sections 5 6#32#T34n R24w#State#Stillwater Unit#Casier#The Timber Sale Contract#Department#The Western News#O Brien Biby Murray#Pllp#Mt#Law#P O Box 1178#Court#Mnaxlp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSNBC News

Covid's delta variant is highly contagious. Will vaccines work against it?

The delta variant now accounts for half of the Covid-19 cases in many areas of the U.S., President Joe Biden said Tuesday, urging unvaccinated Americans to get the Covid-19 shots as the U.S. faces a dramatic rise in the "hypertransmissible" variant of the coronavirus. His plea included reassurances about the strength of the Covid-19 vaccines available in the U.S.
SportsPosted by
The Hill

Tokyo Olympics will not have spectators

Japan announced Thursday that the 2020 Tokyo Olympics will not have spectators in attendance, reversing course amid a rise in new coronavirus cases ahead of the Games, which are starting later this month. The announcement was made after a meeting with five Olympic officials and representatives from the Japanese government.
Florida StateCBS News

Elsa becomes Category 1 hurricane, lashes Florida with heavy winds and rain

Elsa is lashing areas in Florida as it turned back into a hurricane Tuesday night. It's unleashing heavy winds and dumping as much as 15 inches of rainfall. With maximized sustained winds of 75 mph, the Category 1 storm is expected to make landfall along the north Florida Gulf Coast by late Wednesday morning before moving across the Southeast.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

Climate change exacerbated record heat last week: analysis

The record-breaking heat wave in the Pacific Northwest last week would have been "virtually impossible" without the effects of climate change, according to an analysis from an international group of climate researchers published Wednesday. The team of American, Canadian, British, Dutch, French, German and Swiss scientists analyzed historically observed temperatures...
Washington, DCPosted by
NBC News

Rudy Giuliani suspended from practicing law in Washington D.C.

A local appeals court in Washington, D.C. suspended Rudy Giuliani’s authority to practice law in the city on Wednesday. This move comes a month after a New York appellate court suspended Giuliani's law license for making "demonstrably false and misleading" statements about last year's election while serving as former President Donald Trump's attorney.

Comments / 0

Community Policy