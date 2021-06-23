Cancel
Fran’s Favorites: Fish Ohio — inland lakes

Cover picture for the articleIt is just wonderful enjoying the outdoors with our families. Ohioans are doing it this summer more than they ever have before. This past weekend Mike and I fished with some of our grandchildren in Appalachian Hills. It lies in the intersection of Morgan, Noble, and Muskingum counties. This is land that was strip-mined many years ago, and has been reforested, with approximately 250 lakes and ponds. To preserve this land forever, the state has purchased more than 40,000 acres of beautiful reforested land. It is a great place to hike, camp, fish, and hunt. We went out on a pontoon boat on Hook Lake. Hook Lake is long and narrow, and lined with beautiful trees like sycamore and walnuts. It really was beautiful and peaceful. The kids and Mike caught a lot of bluegills and even a few bass. There is nothing more fun than watching a 5-year-old bring in a fish. We grew up fishing in inland lakes, and Mike thinks bluegills are a great fish to eat!

