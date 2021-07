Auberge Resorts Collection celebrates the return of travel with new experiences for kids, teens, young adults, parents and all generations traveling to its naturally beautiful, sought-after destinations this summer. With various new camps and activities, each of the portfolio’s one-of-a-kind luxury hotels, resorts and residences provide vast educational and discovery opportunities, as well as endless fun. From learning to read the stars in Virginia and caring for local animals in Utah, to embarking on ocean pursuits in Anguilla and discovering the local culture in Los Cabos, the enriching experiences are meant to spark curiosity and unforgettable memories this summer. In addition to programs designed just for kids and teens, Auberge Resorts Collection is prioritizing family time with new activities such as family yoga sessions and curated storytime for all generations to enjoy.