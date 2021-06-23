Stanley Consultants earns national engineering award for Iowa organic recycling center

As of now, FAM GmbH is an official member of the Saxony-Anhalt Environmental Alliance. Following voluntary environmental protection achievements of FAM have been recognized as a contribution to the implementation of the resource-efficient circular economy principle, as well as to the resource and energy conservation: New acquisition of a bypass flow filtration system for the treatment of hydraulic and hydrostatic oil and reduction of electrical energy consumption through the use of the modern LED-technology in the production area.