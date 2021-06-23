Charleston City Council approves Coliseum budget
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Charleston City Council approved the proposed budget for the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center during the council’s meeting Tuesday. OVG Facilities, which manages the facility, estimates the operating expense for the fiscal year will be around $4.3 million with an estimated $3.6 million in revenues. This is the first budget for OVG Facilities since city officials approved the firm’s hiring last September.wchsnetwork.com