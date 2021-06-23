Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charleston, WV

Charleston City Council approves Coliseum budget

By alexanderthomas
wchsnetwork.com
 14 days ago

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Charleston City Council approved the proposed budget for the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center during the council’s meeting Tuesday. OVG Facilities, which manages the facility, estimates the operating expense for the fiscal year will be around $4.3 million with an estimated $3.6 million in revenues. This is the first budget for OVG Facilities since city officials approved the firm’s hiring last September.

wchsnetwork.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charleston, WV
Charleston, WV
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrick Leahy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conference Center#Ovg Facilities
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
AmericasPosted by
Reuters

Haitian president assassinated at home in 'barbaric act' -PM

PORT-AU-PRINCE, July 7 (Reuters) - Haitian President Jovenel Moise was shot dead by unidentified attackers in his private residence overnight in an "inhuman and barbaric act" and his wife was injured, Interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph said on Wednesday. He said the police and army had the security situation under...
SportsPosted by
CBS News

Sha'Carri Richardson not chosen for Olympic relay team

Sha'Carri Richardson was not chosen to compete on an Olympic relay team and will completely miss out on the Tokyo Olympics. She had previously been disqualified from the women's 100 meters after testing positive for marijuana following her qualifying run. USA Track and Field (USATF) on Tuesday said that coaches...
CelebritiesPosted by
NBC News

Britney Spears' attorney to resign from conservatorship case

Britney Spears' attorney filed a motion to resign as her counsel Tuesday, almost two weeks after Spears testified that she wanted to choose her own attorney in her conservatorship. Samuel D. Ingham III, who was appointed to Spears' case in 2008, said in documents filed in Los Angeles County Superior...
Chapel Hill, NCCBS News

Journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones declines UNC job after tenure controversy

Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones announced Tuesday that she has declined a tenured professorship at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. She made the announcement exclusively on "CBS This Morning" following weeks of controversy surrounding her job status at the university. "I've decided to decline the offer...

Comments / 0

Community Policy