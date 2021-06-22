Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Engineering

A Hollywood Special Effects Artist Is Now Taking Social Robotics to the Next Level at His Wilsonville Lab

By Chance Solem-Pfeifer
WWEEK
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwenty years ago this month, a mother abandoned her android child in the Oregon woods. This heart-piercing act from A.I. Artificial Intelligence (2001)—the sole scene from Steven Spielberg’s film shot in Gresham’s Oxbow Regional Park—sees robot child surrogate David (Haley Joel Osment) left to discover whether the outside world can validate his hardwired ability to love.

www.wweek.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zoe Saldana
Person
David Fincher
Person
Zack Snyder
Person
Steven Spielberg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Humanoid Robot#Social Robot#Hollywood#Universal#Fangoria#Watchmen#Marvel#Reel Robots
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Engineering
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Artificial Intelligence
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
News Break
Youtube
Related
MakeupPosted by
Variety

The Best Face Sunscreens According to Hollywood Makeup Artists

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Amidst the endless serums and moisturizers that exist in the world, one product...
Cincinnati, OHbgindependentmedia.org

Foos Brothers ready to take their musical talents to the next level

It’s brotherly support in their music, not competition, for Culley and Riley Foos. The 2021 BGHS graduates are going to the next level with their instruments — Culley on the bassoon and Riley on the double bass. Culley will join the United States Marines and play in one of its fleet bands and Riley will be attending the Cincinnati Conservatory of Music.
DesignPosted by
The Dad

Harness Your Inner Artist With This Character Art Training Bundle

Bring the characters of your dad dreams to life after checking out all the content included in this bundle… and get ready to seriously impress your kids. Talented illustrator, painter, and art instructor Scott Harris will walk you through all of the courses, and with a 4.5 out of 5-star instructor rating, you know you’ll be in good hands. He’s already worked with over 270,000 students and helped them hone their art skills, so he’s the perfect person to guide you through Character Art Academy: Complete Character Drawing Course. It’s the best way to learn how to draw characters for all kinds of mediums, from animation to comics or manga, and it scored a 4.5-star rating with students. You’ll learn all the core fundamentals and advanced techniques to drawing and sketching characters that you’ll need, and it’s perfect for total beginners and intermediate drawers alike.
MoviesWWEEK

Your Weekly Roundup of New Movies: Viewers of all Ages Should Enjoy the Strangeness of the “Boss Baby” Sequel

*** The Boss Baby was about a talking baby in a business suit and a conspiracy to create the world’s cutest puppy. Improbable as it may seem, the story of The Boss Baby: Family Business is even more bizarre. DreamWorks Animation may have adapted it from a children’s book, but the innocent days when the studio chronicled the exploits of a gassy, lovelorn ogre are over. Family Business reintroduces the Templeton brothers (voiced by James Marsden and Alec Baldwin), who are de-aged by the enigmatic cabal known as Baby Corp. so they can spy on Dr. Armstrong (Jeff Goldblum), a baby prodigy plotting to usurp the reign of parents worldwide. “Unfortunately, the world isn’t ready for a baby in a position of power—yet,” Armstrong drawls. Goldblum revels in the role so palpably that you practically see his sly smirk projected across the screen. He knows that the movie is ridiculous, and so does director Tom McGrath, who loads the plot with hallucinogenic reveries, like musical notes inexplicably floating through the cosmos. Far out! Some parents may worry Family Business is priming their kids to light a joint and a lava lamp, but moviegoers of all ages should enjoy basking in the film’s sheer strangeness. PG. BENNETT CAMPBELL FERGUSON. Bridgeport, Cascade, Cedar Hills, City Center, Clackamas Town Center, Classic Mill Plain, Dine-In Progress Ridge, Division, Eastport Plaza, Evergreen Parkway, Lloyd Center, Peacock, Pioneer Place, Tigard, Vancouver Plaza, Wunderland Milwaukie.
CelebritiesGizmodo

The Industry That Loved Richard Donner Celebrates Him

The filmmaker behind Superman, The Goonies, and other modern classics left behind a huge legacy following his passing. Now, several of the people who’ve continued bringing Richard Donner’s stories to life are paying tribute. It was announced yesterday that Donner had passed away, a director/producer who had a decades-long resume...
Portland, ORWWEEK

Crystal Quartez Uses Everything From Roses to Movement Sensors to Make Music

Gina Altamura, Holocene curator and Friends of Noise board chair. “Crystal Quartez is a very talented sound artist. I am always impressed with her sonic explorations and conceptual projects. Most recently, I really enjoyed her project Sonic Blooming, which was a self-guided soundwalk meditation through Portland’s International Rose Test Garden, and incorporated the use of a process called biodata sonification to express the electrical impulses of the roses themselves. It was such a gift, especially in early summer when live shows had not yet really returned, to have an immersive musical experience like that out in the world.”
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

DC Films producer says there’s room for multiple movie versions of Superman at once

Can multiple film versions of Superman exist at the same time? Hell, can audiences handle any superhero with two or more different versions on-screen? That’s the question that’s always rumbling in the DC fandom, and with the news that there are multiple film versions of Batman in the works, and possibly two different incarnations of Superman at once with the upcoming reboot from J.J. Abrams and Ta-Nehisi Coates, it seems like a possibility that fans will have to deal with.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

That’s what is known about Zack Snyder’s new project

Zack Snyder is preparing Rebel Moon, a Netflix project influenced by the Star Wars saga and Akira Kurosawa films. Zack Snyder is the new director of the moment. The release of the director’s cut from The Justice League, as well as that of The Army of the Dead, made the filmmaker one of the most outstanding. Large production companies have sounded like suitors to take over their services. Lucasfilm Y Marvel Studios They are two of the two who sought her out. However, Netflix It is one of the few that will manage to have it for several productions in a row.
TV & VideosCNET

Fear Street review: Netflix horror takes R.L. Stine to the next level

Take your pick from the bonkers smorgasbord of young adult and horror influences in Fear Street, a film trilogy hitting Netflix over the next three Fridays. Fancy Starcourt Mall from Stranger Things? The guilty pleasure gore of The Babysitter? Scream's hooded executioners?. Fear Street Part One: 1994, the first of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy